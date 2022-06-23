Jake Paul to fight Tommy Fury August 6th at Madison Square Garden

The previously scheduled bout between YouTube celebrity Jake Paul and Tommy Fury, the younger brother of the unified heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has been set for August 6th at Madison Square Garden according a press release sent out today.

Paul (5-0, 4 KO) and Fury were set to battle as part of a card in Tampa on December 18th last year, but Fury (8-0, 4 K) pulled out due to a rib injury. Now instead they’ll do it in the World’s Most Famous Arena this summer. Paul instead took a rematch with Tyron Woodley, who he knocked out in the sixth round.

Also part of that card in Tampa was Amanda Serrano, who defeated Miriam Gutierrez on that evening. Since then she fought Katie Taylor in perhaps the greatest women’s boxing event of all time at MSG on April 30th, where she lost a split decision that was razor thin by all accounts. Serrano (42-2-1, 30 KO’s) gets back in the squared circle this time against Brenda Carabajal (18-5-1, 9 KO’s) in what is a mandatory defense of Serrano’s WBC, WBO. and IBO titles.

Whatever members of the boxing community feel about Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions continues to put on quality boxing cards, with main events that are a draw to the general public. We’ll see how the pay-per-view sales are, but expect this to draw plenty of buzz this summer. And that’s before the inevitable press conference antics between Paul and Fury that will surely help goose sales.