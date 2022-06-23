How the public is betting on the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft is quickly approaching and the Orlando Magic hold all the power with the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s event. They’ll officially be on the clock once the draft begins Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, but they’ve unofficially been on the clock since the results of the draft lottery.

Here’s a look at how the betting public thinks Orlando will use the slot, with odds and insights courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jabari Smith has been the consensus top pick for a long time now, although Paolo Banchero was gaining on him in the odds table up until the day of the draft. Even after Adrian Wojnarowski’s report of the top three picks being set, it’s interesting to see 42% of all bets going to Banchero and Chet Holmgren. Unless Wojnarowski’s reporting is totally off, it’s hard to see how Smith isn’t the top selection. He is getting 51% of the money coming in, even at -390 because of how sure the payout seems to be.