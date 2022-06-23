 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wimbledon draw 2022: Date, time, how to live stream, what men’s bracket will look like

We break down viewing details for the men’s draw at the 2022 Wimbledon tournament

By David Fucillo
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates his victory during the Men’s Singles Final against Matteo Berrettini of Italy (not pictured) at The Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championship at the All England Lawn and Tennis Club at Wimbledon on July 11, 2021 in London, England. Photo by Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images

The 2022 Wimbledon tournament gets underway this Monday, June 27 and will run until the men’s title is won on July 10. In the meantime, the formal men’s draw takes place Friday morning in London. The qualifying rounds have wrapped up and we know the full field of tennis players that will be at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club.

The draw for the men’s singles bracket will take place on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. That is 5 a.m. ET, so it will be an early one. The doubles bracket draw will take place two hours later. The tournament airs across the ESPN network of channels and on ESPN+, but the draw will not air live on the Worldwide Leader. It’s not entirely clear, but the men’s draw will likely air via live stream at Wimbledon.com and at the Wimbledon YouTube channel.

There are going to be 128 entrants into the French Open and the draw will determine the matchups for the a bracket. The top seeds will be on opposite sides of the bracket to increase the chances of the top tennis players in the world meeting in a potential championship. The overall 1-seed is Novak Djokovic who is the No. 1 ranked men’s tennis player in the world and has won the Wimbledon men’s title three straight tournaments.

Djokovic comes into the tournament draw as a heavy favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -120 to win, and is followed by Matteo Berrettini (+650), Rafael Nadal (+750), and Carlos Alcaraz Garfia (+950). Taylor Fritz is the highest seeded American at No. 11 and has +15000 odds to win.

