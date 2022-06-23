 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wimbledon draw 2022: Date, time, how to live stream, what women’s bracket will look like

We break down viewing details for the women’s draw at the 2022 Wimbledon tournament

By David Fucillo
Iga Swiatek of Poland hits a forehand against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in the fourth round of the ladies singles during Day Seven of The Championships - Wimbledon 2021 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2021 in London, England. Photo by TPN/Getty Images

The 2022 Wimbledon tournament has wrapped up qualifying and gets the first round started next week on Monday, June 27. The women’s title will be decided on July 9, but in the meantime, the singles and doubles draws will take place on Friday morning.

The women’s singles bracket draw will take place just after 5 a.m. ET and the doubles bracket draw will take place two hours later. The tournament airs across the ESPN network and ESPN+, but the draw will not air live on television. It’s not entirely clear, but the women’s draw will likely air via live stream at Wimbledon.com and at the Wimbledon YouTube channel.

The top of the women’s bracket will feature Iga Świątek in the No. 1 seed, followed by No. 2 seed Anett Kotaveit, No. 3 seed Ons Jabeur, No. 4 seed Paula Badosa, and No. 5 seed Maria Sakkari. Danielle Collins and Jessica Pegula are the top two women at No. 8 and No. 9, respectively.

Świątek is the favorite heading into the draw with +140 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. She’s followed by American Coco Gauff (+1000), Jabeur (+1100), and Simona Halep (+1600). Serena Williams will play in her return from injury and is installed at +1600 to win her eighth Wimbledon title.

