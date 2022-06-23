Is Serena Williams playing in the 2022 Wimbledon tournament

The women’s singles draw for Wimbledon 2022 takes place Friday morning and there is a chance we will hear Serena Williams name called as a wild card entry. The GOAT has not played in a grand slam since suffering a hamstring injury at last year’s Wimbledon, but she could be back this year as a wild card entrant.

Ben Rothenberg is reporting Williams is not on the official entry list, so we could be in for a disappointment. Williams had not played at all since Wimbledon before returning in doubles action at a Wimbledon tuneup this month. She was partnering with Ons Jabeur and they had reached the semifinals before Jabeur had to withdraw with a knee injury.

A year ago, Williams had to retire in the first round due to her hamstring injury. Prior to that, she had won seven singles titles at Wimbledon. She has appeared in four other women’s singles finals.

While Williams would only be a wild card entry at best, she has the fifth best odds to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook. She is installed at +1600, which gives her the second best odds among American tennis players, behind only Coco Gauff at +1000. Iga Świątek is the favorite to win at +140.