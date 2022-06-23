Is Venus Williams playing in Wimbledon 2022?

The 2022 Wimbledon tournament is a couple days away and Friday will bring the draw for the women’s singles bracket. When the bracket is unveiled, it is likely we will not see long-time star Venus Williams in the field.

Williams has won five Wimbledon singles titles and another five doubles titles, but a week ago she confirmed she will not be participating. During an Instagram Q&A, she said she would not be participating but would be there to support sister. Serena is not currently listed on the field of entrants but could still play as a wild card entry.

A year ago, Venus lost in the second round at Wimbledon in the singles draw and did not participate in the doubles tournament. She has claimed singles titles at Wimbledon in 2000, 2001, 2005, 2007, and 2008. She won doubles titles at the All England Club in 2000, 2002, 2008, 2009, 2012, and 2016.

DraftKings Sportsbook is not currently offering odds for Williams to win Wimbledon this year.