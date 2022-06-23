 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Pistons to keep Jaden Ivey despite interest from Knicks, other teams

Purdue guard was selected by Detroit with the No. 5 pick on Thursday night in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Jaden Ivey #23 of the Purdue Boilermakers warms up before the the Sweet 16 round of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament game against the St. Peter’s Peacocks held at Wells Fargo Center on March 25, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Scott Taetsch/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Update — The Pistons are expected to keep Ivey despite interest from other teams, including the Knicks.

The New York Knicks are pursuing Purdue G Jaden Ivey in a trade with the Detroit Pistons, per multiple reports. The Knicks and Pistons don’t have a deal in place just yet, but the two sides are in talks. New York apparently wanted to trade up to take the guard, who went No. 5 overall to the Pistons.

There’s a chance the deal falls through, but it could depend on who is available later on when the Knicks are expected to select at No. 11 overall. The Pistons were linked to Memphis C Jalen Duren, who could be available at the 11th pick. If that’s the case, there’s speculation a deal gets done.

The Knicks covet a guard of Ivey’s caliber. New York hasn’t had a real point guard in some time now. That’s been one of the Knicks’ biggest weaknesses over the years and Ivey could address that completely.

