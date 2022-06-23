Report: Pistons to keep Jaden Ivey despite interest from Knicks, other teams

Update — The Pistons are expected to keep Ivey despite interest from other teams, including the Knicks.

Sources: The Pistons are keeping Jaden Ivey despite several attempts from rival teams to acquire him. — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) June 24, 2022

The New York Knicks are pursuing Purdue G Jaden Ivey in a trade with the Detroit Pistons, per multiple reports. The Knicks and Pistons don’t have a deal in place just yet, but the two sides are in talks. New York apparently wanted to trade up to take the guard, who went No. 5 overall to the Pistons.

Opposing teams say NYK remains active in trying to make a trade to obtain Jaden Ivey, who was drafted by Detroit. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) June 24, 2022

There’s a chance the deal falls through, but it could depend on who is available later on when the Knicks are expected to select at No. 11 overall. The Pistons were linked to Memphis C Jalen Duren, who could be available at the 11th pick. If that’s the case, there’s speculation a deal gets done.

The Knicks covet a guard of Ivey’s caliber. New York hasn’t had a real point guard in some time now. That’s been one of the Knicks’ biggest weaknesses over the years and Ivey could address that completely.