Report: Pistons make big splash, trade for Jalen Duren from Hornets

Detroit already picked up guard Jaden Ivey at No. 5. Now the Pistons are adding another first-rounder in the Memphis center.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
Head coach Penny Hardaway of the Memphis Tigers talks with Jalen Duren #2 of the Memphis Tigers during the first half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Moda Center on March 19, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Update — The deal is a three-way trade involving the New York Knicks, who acquired Duren and traded him along with PG Kemba Walker to the Pistons, per reports. Here are some details of the deal via Woj. The Hornets get a first-round pick in 2025 as part of the deal.

The Pistons have been the early winners of the draft, dealing a first-round pick to Charlotte and taking on Kemba Walker’s contract in order to land Duren. With Ivey, Duren, Cade Cunningham and Saddiq Bey, the Pistons have a very promising core for coach Dwane Casey to work with in 2022-23. Detroit Basketball is almost back.

This is purely a move by New York to get out of Walker’s contract ahead of free agency, where one main target is Jalen Brunson. The Hornets pick up a future first-round pick while the team already was selecting at No. 15, where the team went with Duke C Mark Williams.

The Detroit Pistons are acquiring Memphis C Jalen Duren from the Charlotte Hornets in a trade during the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday night, per reports. Duren was selected with the No. 13 pick in the draft by Charlotte. The Pistons already selected Purdue G Jaden Ivey earlier in the night with the No. 5 pick.

