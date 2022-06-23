2022 NBA Draft scouting report for Wake Forest F Jake LaRavia

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Wake Forest F Jake LaRavia.

Jake LaRavia Draft Profile

The junior climbed late in the draft process to eventually become a first-round selection. He averaged 14.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game last season after transferring to Wake Forest from Indiana State.

Strengths

LaRavia can shoot the triple, which is a key as a wing player. He’s got good size and feel for the game, but his upside might be limited due to his age. Overall, he’s a strong offensive player who can make enough of an effort defensively to stick in a team’s rotation.

Weaknesses

He’s not an elite athlete, which will hurt him in the NBA against quicker wing players. He also lacks a lot of secondary offensive moves, even if he makes up for it with his strong shooting ability.

Player comparison: A mix of Danilo Gallinari and Kyle Anderson