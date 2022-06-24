How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Rackley Roofing 200 truck race via live online stream

The Rackley Roofing 200 will be a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race held on Friday, June 24th at the Nashville Superspeedway in Gladeville, TN. Ahead of the race starting at 8 p.m. ET, qualifying will take place at 4:30 p.m. ET. on FS1.

Nashville Superspeedway is a concrete oval track and a one-lap system of qualifying will be used on Friday. Each driver will get one lap and whoever finishes with the fastest time will win pole position for the race.

John Hunter Nemechek enters as the favorite to win on Friday with +400 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. Following him are Zane Smith at +500, Chandler Smith at +700, and 2021 Rackley Roofing 200 winner Ryan Preece at +700.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the race on Friday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Rackley Roofing 200

Date: Friday, June 24

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Entry list