NASCAR qualifying: Live updates as starting lineup set for Rackley Roofing 200 Truck race at Nashville

The Rackley Roofing 200 will be a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series held race on Friday, June 24 at the Nashville Superspeedway in Gladeville, TN. The race will begin at 8 p.m. ET with qualifying taking place earlier in the afternoon at 4:30 p.m. ET. Both will be broadcasted on FS1.

Nashville Superspeedway is a concrete oval track and a one-lap system of qualifying will be used on Friday. Each driver will get one lap and whoever finishes with the fastest time will win pole position for the race.

This will be the 13th running of the Rackley Roofing 200 and the second since the track was re-opened in 2021. Ryan Preece won last year’s race, clocking in at 1:31:25 to take the checkered flag. John Hunter Nemechek enters as the favorite to win this year’s race with +400 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here is the full field for Friday’s Rackley Roofing 200 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.