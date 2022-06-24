 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NASCAR qualifying: Live updates as starting lineup set for Rackley Roofing 200 Truck race at Nashville

We’ve got the full racing order for Friday’s Rackley Roofing 200 truck race as qualifying wraps.

By Nick Simon
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 at Gateway Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images

The Rackley Roofing 200 will be a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series held race on Friday, June 24 at the Nashville Superspeedway in Gladeville, TN. The race will begin at 8 p.m. ET with qualifying taking place earlier in the afternoon at 4:30 p.m. ET. Both will be broadcasted on FS1.

Nashville Superspeedway is a concrete oval track and a one-lap system of qualifying will be used on Friday. Each driver will get one lap and whoever finishes with the fastest time will win pole position for the race.

This will be the 13th running of the Rackley Roofing 200 and the second since the track was re-opened in 2021. Ryan Preece won last year’s race, clocking in at 1:31:25 to take the checkered flag. John Hunter Nemechek enters as the favorite to win this year’s race with +400 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here is the full field for Friday’s Rackley Roofing 200 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.

2022 Rackley Roofing 200 entry list

Pos. DRIVER Car #
1 Ben Rhodes 99
2 Blaine Perkins 9
3 Bret Holmes 32
4 Camden Murphy 30
5 Carson Hocevar 42
6 Chandler Smith 18
7 Chase Janes 46
8 Chase Purdy 61
9 Chris Hacker 33
10 Christian Eckes 98
11 Clay Greenfield 84
12 Colby Howard 91
13 Corey Heim 51
14 Dean Thompson 40
15 Derek Kraus 19
16 Grant Enfinger 23
17 Hailie Deegan 1
18 Jack Wood 24
19 Jennifer Jo Cobb 10
20 Jesse Little 2
21 John Hunter Nemechek 4
22 Justin S. Carroll 90
23 Kaden Honeycutt 47
24 Kris Wright 44
25 Lawless Alan 45
26 Matt Crafton 88
27 Matt DiBenedetto 25
28 Max Gutierrez 22
29 Nick Leitz 43
30 Parker Kligerman 75
31 Ryan Preece 17
32 Spencer Boyd 12
33 Stefan Parsons 20
34 Stewart Friesen 52
35 Tanner Gray 15
36 Tate Fogleman 26
37 Timmy Hill 56
38 Todd Bodine 62
39 Trey Hutchens 14
40 Ty Majeski 66
41 Tyler Ankrum 16
42 Zane Smith 38

