How to watch the Rackley Roofing 200 Truck race, via live stream

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series heads to Nashville Superspeedway in Gladeville, TN, on Friday for the Rackley Roofing 200. Coverage will begin at 8 p.m. ET on FS1.
John Hunter Nemechek enters as the favorite to win on Friday with +400 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. Following him are Zane Smith at +500, Chandler Smith at +700, and 2021 Rackley Roofing 200 winner Ryan Preece at +700. Preece clocked in at 1:31:25 to take the checkered flag at last year’s race, the first event held at the venue since 2011.
How to watch the Rackley Roofing 200
Date: Friday, June 24
Time: 8 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App
Live streaming the Rackley Roofing 200 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access FS1, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.
2022 Rackley Roofing 200 entry list
|Pos.
|DRIVER
|Car #
|Pos.
|DRIVER
|Car #
|1
|Ben Rhodes
|99
|2
|Blaine Perkins
|9
|3
|Bret Holmes
|32
|4
|Camden Murphy
|30
|5
|Carson Hocevar
|42
|6
|Chandler Smith
|18
|7
|Chase Janes
|46
|8
|Chase Purdy
|61
|9
|Chris Hacker
|33
|10
|Christian Eckes
|98
|11
|Clay Greenfield
|84
|12
|Colby Howard
|91
|13
|Corey Heim
|51
|14
|Dean Thompson
|40
|15
|Derek Kraus
|19
|16
|Grant Enfinger
|23
|17
|Hailie Deegan
|1
|18
|Jack Wood
|24
|19
|Jennifer Jo Cobb
|10
|20
|Jesse Little
|2
|21
|John Hunter Nemechek
|4
|22
|Justin S. Carroll
|90
|23
|Kaden Honeycutt
|47
|24
|Kris Wright
|44
|25
|Lawless Alan
|45
|26
|Matt Crafton
|88
|27
|Matt DiBenedetto
|25
|28
|Max Gutierrez
|22
|29
|Nick Leitz
|43
|30
|Parker Kligerman
|75
|31
|Ryan Preece
|17
|32
|Spencer Boyd
|12
|33
|Stefan Parsons
|20
|34
|Stewart Friesen
|52
|35
|Tanner Gray
|15
|36
|Tate Fogleman
|26
|37
|Timmy Hill
|56
|38
|Todd Bodine
|62
|39
|Trey Hutchens
|14
|40
|Ty Majeski
|66
|41
|Tyler Ankrum
|16
|42
|Zane Smith
|38