How to watch the Rackley Roofing 200 Truck race, via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Rackley Roofing 200 of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the Nashville Superspeedway.

By Nick Simon
NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series heads to Nashville Superspeedway in Gladeville, TN, on Friday for the Rackley Roofing 200. Coverage will begin at 8 p.m. ET on FS1.

John Hunter Nemechek enters as the favorite to win on Friday with +400 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. Following him are Zane Smith at +500, Chandler Smith at +700, and 2021 Rackley Roofing 200 winner Ryan Preece at +700. Preece clocked in at 1:31:25 to take the checkered flag at last year’s race, the first event held at the venue since 2011.

How to watch the Rackley Roofing 200

Date: Friday, June 24
Time: 8 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Live streaming the Rackley Roofing 200 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access FS1, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2022 Rackley Roofing 200 entry list

Pos. DRIVER Car #
Pos. DRIVER Car #
1 Ben Rhodes 99
2 Blaine Perkins 9
3 Bret Holmes 32
4 Camden Murphy 30
5 Carson Hocevar 42
6 Chandler Smith 18
7 Chase Janes 46
8 Chase Purdy 61
9 Chris Hacker 33
10 Christian Eckes 98
11 Clay Greenfield 84
12 Colby Howard 91
13 Corey Heim 51
14 Dean Thompson 40
15 Derek Kraus 19
16 Grant Enfinger 23
17 Hailie Deegan 1
18 Jack Wood 24
19 Jennifer Jo Cobb 10
20 Jesse Little 2
21 John Hunter Nemechek 4
22 Justin S. Carroll 90
23 Kaden Honeycutt 47
24 Kris Wright 44
25 Lawless Alan 45
26 Matt Crafton 88
27 Matt DiBenedetto 25
28 Max Gutierrez 22
29 Nick Leitz 43
30 Parker Kligerman 75
31 Ryan Preece 17
32 Spencer Boyd 12
33 Stefan Parsons 20
34 Stewart Friesen 52
35 Tanner Gray 15
36 Tate Fogleman 26
37 Timmy Hill 56
38 Todd Bodine 62
39 Trey Hutchens 14
40 Ty Majeski 66
41 Tyler Ankrum 16
42 Zane Smith 38

