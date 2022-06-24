How to watch the Rackley Roofing 200 Truck race, via live stream

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series heads to Nashville Superspeedway in Gladeville, TN, on Friday for the Rackley Roofing 200. Coverage will begin at 8 p.m. ET on FS1.

John Hunter Nemechek enters as the favorite to win on Friday with +400 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. Following him are Zane Smith at +500, Chandler Smith at +700, and 2021 Rackley Roofing 200 winner Ryan Preece at +700. Preece clocked in at 1:31:25 to take the checkered flag at last year’s race, the first event held at the venue since 2011.

How to watch the Rackley Roofing 200

Date: Friday, June 24

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Live streaming the Rackley Roofing 200 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access FS1, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.