Who is favored to win the 2022 F1 Championship following the Canadian Grand Prix?

We are nine races into the 2022 F1 season with 13 races to go. Max Verstappen is currently leading the 2022 Drivers Championship at this point in the season with 175 points. The Champion is the most successful driver over an F1 season and is determined by a points system.

The top ten drivers in each race are rewarded with points. The higher you finish, the more points you will get for that race. The first-place finisher will get 25 points, second place 15 points, third place 12 points and then 10, 8, 6, 4, 2, and 1 point by position. Sprint races (a qualifying race that takes place prior to some main events over the season) can get drivers extra points. If the driver who records the fastest lap in the race finishes in the top ten, they receive an extra point for that race.

Verstappen has won seven of nine races so far this season and took home first in the Canadian Grand Prix. He is the clear favorite to take home the 2022 Driver Championship with -500 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Verstappen won his first Drivers Championship in 2021 after an epic showdown with Lewis Hamilton that came down to the last race of the season.

Charles Leclerc is the second favorite to win the 2022 F1 Championship with +550 odds. Leclerc has won two races this season but finished on the podium in just one other race this year. Both his victories came in the first three races of the year but he is coming off a great Canadian Grand Prix where he finished fifth after starting in 19th position due to an engine penalty.

2022 F1 Championship futures Driver Odds Driver Odds Max Verstappen -500 Charles Leclerc +550 Sergio Perez +1200 George Russell +4000 Lewis Hamilton +4500 Carlos Sainz +8000 Kevin Magnussen +100000 Daniel Ricciardo +100000 Alexander Albon +100000 Esteban Ocon +100000 Lance Stroll +100000 Guanyu Zhou +100000 Lando Norris +100000 Fernando Alonso +100000 Mick Schumacher +100000 Pierre Gasly +100000 Nicholas Latifi +100000 Sebastian Vettel +100000 Valtteri Bottas +100000 Yuki Tsunoda +100000

