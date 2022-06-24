Breaking down cut line for the 2022 Travelers Championship

The PGA Tour tees off the second round of the 2022 Travelers Championship on Friday morning, and Rory McIlroy and J.T. Poston both fired a gaudy -8 62 to share the lead after 18 holes.

The first trios tee off on Friday at 6:45 a.m. ET, with the afternoon groups beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. It should be about 1-1:30 p.m. before we have a solid idea of what the final cut line should be, but many participants will know they’re heading home after holing out on 18.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 36 holes is the top 65 players plus those tied at the end of that group.

What is the projected cut line for the Travelers Championship as of now?

68 players are at -1 or better after the first round, but with the course playing rather easy, it could take -2 or -3 to survive until the weekend.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

Jordan Spieth is T148 at +5 after one round, so he’s got to really go low to have a chance to play Saturday. Jason Day at +4 is in the same boat, with Tom Hoge and Mito Pereira are both +3 as the day begins.