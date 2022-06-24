 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Travelers Championship on Saturday

The third round of the 2022 Travelers Championship tees off at 7:55 a.m. ET on Saturday at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, CT. We have a full list of tee times.

By Collin Sherwin
Xander Schauffele of the United States the United States reacts to his putt on the 18th green during the second round of Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 24, 2022 in Cromwell, Connecticut. Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 Travelers Championship, and Xander Schauffele has taken full control with a whopping five-shot lead after 36 holes at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Schauffele fired a pair of 63’s on Thursday and Friday to be the leader at -14, with his closest competition Patrick Cantlay opening with a 64-67 for a -9 to be one-half of the last pairing on Saturday. Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook the 2020 Olympic gold medalist Schauffele is the favorite at -110, with Cantlay his closest competition on the odds board at +750.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning with coverage of all 18 holes from 7:45 a.m. until the last ball is holed on ESPN+. From 1-3 p.m. there will be broadcast coverage on the Golf Channel, which switches over to CBS from 3-6 p.m., and possibly a bit later as well as these tee times mean we’ll likely see the last group come in after 6:00 p.m.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Travelers Championship on Saturday.

2022 Travelers Championship Round 3 Tee Times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
1:55 PM Xander Schauffele Patrick Cantlay
1:45 PM Harris English Nick Hardy
1:35 PM Cam Davis Kevin Kisner
1:25 PM K.H. Lee J.T. Poston
1:15 PM Seamus Power Sahith Theegala
1:05 PM Charles Howell III Rory McIlroy
12:55 PM Martin Laird Matthew NeSmith
12:45 PM John Huh Lee Hodges
12:35 PM Adam Long Webb Simpson
12:20 PM Michael Thorbjornsen Wyndham Clark
12:10 PM Brendan Steele Keith Mitchell
12:00 PM Ryan Armour Hayden Buckley
11:50 AM Adam Svensson Scottie Scheffler
11:40 AM Harry Higgs Jonas Blixt
11:30 AM Chesson Hadley Mark Hubbard
11:20 AM Harold Varner III Tommy Fleetwood
11:10 AM Aaron Rai Hank Lebioda
11:00 AM Taylor Moore Tyler Duncan
10:45 AM Patton Kizzire Joel Dahmen
10:35 AM Mackenzie Hughes Christopher Gotterup
10:25 AM Sam Ryder Luke List
10:15 AM Tony Finau Nate Lashley
10:05 AM Chez Reavie William McGirt
9:55 AM Bill Haas Andrew Novak
9:45 AM Conrad Shindler Austin Cook
9:35 AM Matthias Schwab Andrew Putnam
9:25 AM Luke Donald Matthew Wolff
9:10 AM Peter Malnati Brian Harman
9:00 AM Davis Riley Stewart Cink
8:50 AM Robert Streb Kevin Tway
8:40 AM Keegan Bradley Scott Stallings
8:30 AM Kevin Streelman Matt Wallace
8:20 AM Joseph Bramlett Michael Gligic
8:10 AM Ben Silverman Kelly Kraft
8:00 AM Lucas Glover Morgan Hoffmann
7:55 AM Paul Barjon

