We’re entering the third day of the 2022 Travelers Championship, and Xander Schauffele has taken full control with a whopping five-shot lead after 36 holes at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.
Schauffele fired a pair of 63’s on Thursday and Friday to be the leader at -14, with his closest competition Patrick Cantlay opening with a 64-67 for a -9 to be one-half of the last pairing on Saturday. Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook the 2020 Olympic gold medalist Schauffele is the favorite at -110, with Cantlay his closest competition on the odds board at +750.
The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning with coverage of all 18 holes from 7:45 a.m. until the last ball is holed on ESPN+. From 1-3 p.m. there will be broadcast coverage on the Golf Channel, which switches over to CBS from 3-6 p.m., and possibly a bit later as well as these tee times mean we’ll likely see the last group come in after 6:00 p.m.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Travelers Championship on Saturday.
2022 Travelers Championship Round 3 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|1:55 PM
|Xander Schauffele
|Patrick Cantlay
|1:45 PM
|Harris English
|Nick Hardy
|1:35 PM
|Cam Davis
|Kevin Kisner
|1:25 PM
|K.H. Lee
|J.T. Poston
|1:15 PM
|Seamus Power
|Sahith Theegala
|1:05 PM
|Charles Howell III
|Rory McIlroy
|12:55 PM
|Martin Laird
|Matthew NeSmith
|12:45 PM
|John Huh
|Lee Hodges
|12:35 PM
|Adam Long
|Webb Simpson
|12:20 PM
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|Wyndham Clark
|12:10 PM
|Brendan Steele
|Keith Mitchell
|12:00 PM
|Ryan Armour
|Hayden Buckley
|11:50 AM
|Adam Svensson
|Scottie Scheffler
|11:40 AM
|Harry Higgs
|Jonas Blixt
|11:30 AM
|Chesson Hadley
|Mark Hubbard
|11:20 AM
|Harold Varner III
|Tommy Fleetwood
|11:10 AM
|Aaron Rai
|Hank Lebioda
|11:00 AM
|Taylor Moore
|Tyler Duncan
|10:45 AM
|Patton Kizzire
|Joel Dahmen
|10:35 AM
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Christopher Gotterup
|10:25 AM
|Sam Ryder
|Luke List
|10:15 AM
|Tony Finau
|Nate Lashley
|10:05 AM
|Chez Reavie
|William McGirt
|9:55 AM
|Bill Haas
|Andrew Novak
|9:45 AM
|Conrad Shindler
|Austin Cook
|9:35 AM
|Matthias Schwab
|Andrew Putnam
|9:25 AM
|Luke Donald
|Matthew Wolff
|9:10 AM
|Peter Malnati
|Brian Harman
|9:00 AM
|Davis Riley
|Stewart Cink
|8:50 AM
|Robert Streb
|Kevin Tway
|8:40 AM
|Keegan Bradley
|Scott Stallings
|8:30 AM
|Kevin Streelman
|Matt Wallace
|8:20 AM
|Joseph Bramlett
|Michael Gligic
|8:10 AM
|Ben Silverman
|Kelly Kraft
|8:00 AM
|Lucas Glover
|Morgan Hoffmann
|7:55 AM
|Paul Barjon