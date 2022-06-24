We’re entering the third day of the 2022 Travelers Championship, and Xander Schauffele has taken full control with a whopping five-shot lead after 36 holes at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Schauffele fired a pair of 63’s on Thursday and Friday to be the leader at -14, with his closest competition Patrick Cantlay opening with a 64-67 for a -9 to be one-half of the last pairing on Saturday. Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook the 2020 Olympic gold medalist Schauffele is the favorite at -110, with Cantlay his closest competition on the odds board at +750.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning with coverage of all 18 holes from 7:45 a.m. until the last ball is holed on ESPN+. From 1-3 p.m. there will be broadcast coverage on the Golf Channel, which switches over to CBS from 3-6 p.m., and possibly a bit later as well as these tee times mean we’ll likely see the last group come in after 6:00 p.m.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Travelers Championship on Saturday.