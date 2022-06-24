The junior flyweight division gets a Friday night primetime slot on the burgeoning ProBox TV streaming service. WBO champ Jonathan Gonzalez makes his first title defense when he faces Mark Anthony Barriga in Kissimmee Florida.

The card gets underway at 7:30 p.m. ET and all eyes will be on the main event. Gonzalez is 25-3-1 with one no contest and is coming off a title-winning victory over Elwin Soto last October. Barriga is 11-1 and coming off a decision win over Ramel Antaran in the Philippines last October.

Gonzalez is a -370 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Barriga is a +285 underdog. That is the only bout on this card available for betting at the sportsbook. However, we will get a second title bout in the final fight of the undercard. Axel Vega and Angelino Cordova are facing off for the vacant Lantino junior flyweight title. Vega is 15-4-1 and most recently held the WBA Fedecentro junior flyweight title. Cordova is 16-0-1 and has 13 straight wins under his belt including a February first round TKO of Gregory Vargas.

Full Card for Jonathan Gonzalez vs. Mark Barriga