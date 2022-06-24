How to watch Lightning vs. Avalanche in Game 5 of 2022 Stanley Cup Final

The Stanley Cup Final continues with Game 5 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche on Friday night at Ball Arena in Denver. The Avalanche escaped Game 4 with a 3-2 overtime win on a goal by Nazem Kadri, who hadn’t played since the Western Conference Final. There was some controversy over how many men were on the ice for the Avs at the time of the goal. Either way, the decision is over and the Avs lead the series 3-1 with a chance to win the Cup on Friday night.

The Lightning will likely be without C Brayden Point again. It didn’t impact things too much in Game 4, though not having Point may mean a bit more on the road in a hostile environment. Tampa Bay has plenty of resilience, so we should expect a massive effort to keep the series alive and go back to Florida. Nikita Kucherov was injured in Game 3 and played through things in Game 4, playing nearly 23:00.

Lightning vs. Avalanche Game 5 live stream

Date: Friday, June 24

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. Keep in mind, however, that you’ll either need a cable-login with access to watch ESPN or a subscription to ESPN+. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can sign up for a monthly subscription to ESPN+ for $6.99 or pay $69.99 for a full year of access.