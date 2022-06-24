Picks, predictions for Lightning vs. Avalanche in Game 5 of 2022 Stanley Cup Final

The 2022 Stanley Cup Final shifts back to Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado for Game 5 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche. ABC and ESPN+ will handle the broadcast and streaming with a puck drop expected around 8:15 p.m. ET. Colorado leads the series 3-1 and is looking to hoist the Stanley Cup for the first time in 21 years.

Lightning vs. Avalanche: Game 5 predictions (odds from DraftKings Sportsbook)

Puck line: Lightning +1.5 (-170); Avalanche -1.5 (+145)

Goal total: Over 6 (-105); Under 6 (-115)

Moneyline odds: Lightning +160; Avalanche -190

Over/Under pick: Under 6 (-105)

Moneyline/Puck line pick: Avalanche (-190)

Something about close out games in the Cup Final that the losing team does not score much if at all. Since the 2015 Finals the losing team in a close out game has been shutout four times and scored just one goal twice. The only exception in the 2018 Final when the Washington Capitals beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 in Game 5. We should expect a super tight checking game with little or no penalties and tremendous effort from both goalies. The Avalanche will win the Cup at home, 2-1, in overtime.

