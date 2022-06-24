What time will Jonathan Gonzalez vs. Mark Barriga fight start on Friday, June 24

The WBO junior flyweight title is on the line Friday evening in Kissimmee, Florida as Jonathan Gonzalez puts his title on the line against Mark Anthony Barriga. The event airs on ProBox TV, a service that can be had for $1.99/month or $18/year.

The card gets started at 7:30 p.m. ET and is expected to run until approximately midnight. The main event will likely get underway in the 11 p.m. hour, but that will depend on how quickly the undercard runs.

Gonzalez is making his first title defense after claiming the belt with a unanimous decision win over Elwin Soto. With the win, Gonzalez improved to 25-3-1 (1 NC) and won his third straight fight since moving down in weight class. In August 2019, he faced Kosei Tanaka in his first shot at a major world title. He suffered a TKO loss and then moved down to claim a secondary WBO junior flyweight title.

Barriga stumbled in a bid for the IBF’s mini flyweight title, losing a split decision to Carlos Licona in 2018. He didn’t fight for three years but returned and has worked his way up the junior flyweight division. In 2021, he beat Junuel Lacar and Ramel Antaran to set up this title bout.

Gonzalez enters the bout as a -370 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Barriga is a +285 underdog.

Full Card for Jonathan Gonzalez vs. Mark Anthony Barriga