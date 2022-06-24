Jonathan Gonzalez vs. Mark Anthony Barriga live stream: How to watch junior flyweight title bout via live online stream

ProBoxing TV is back for its latest streaming event and they’ll be showcasing junior flyweights on Friday, June 24. The event airs live from Kissimmee, Florida and gets underway at 7:30 p.m. ET. A subscription costs $1.99/month while an annual subscription is $18/year.

The card is topped by a pair of junior flyweight title bouts. The final bout of the undercard features Axel Vega and Angelino Cordova facing off for the Latino junior flyweight title. The main event features Jonathan Gonzalez putting his WBO title on the line against Mark Anthony Barriga.

Gonzalez-Barriga is the only bout on this card getting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Gonzalez is a -370 favorite to win while Barriga is a +285 underdog. Gonzalez is currently the No. 2 ranked heavyweight at The Ring Magazine behind division champ Hiroto Kyoguchi and WBC champ Kenshiro Teraji.

Full Card for Jonathan Gonzalez vs. Mark Anthony Barriga