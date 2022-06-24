Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Friday, June 24

Every team is scheduled to take the field on Friday, June 24, and 14 of the 15 games will be featured on the main DFS slate on DraftKings. The Houston Astros and New York Yankees will play their second game of a four-game series in a matchup between the top two teams in the American League, and two of the best teams in the National League will play each other when the Atlanta Braves host the Los Angeles Dodgers. The largest run total on DraftKings Sportsbook is set at 9.5 for the contest between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Friday, June 24.

Twins vs. Rockies, 8:10 p.m. ET

Luis Arraez ($5,300)

Carlos Correa ($5,100)

Gary Sanchez ($4,900)

Max Kepler ($4,800)

Check the injury reports prior to game time to find whether Minnesota Twins power hitter Byron Buxton is in the lineup as he missed two games in a row with a knee injury because he is worth an addition to this stack. The Twins top hitters have a solid matchup with Colorado Rockies starter German Marquez, who has a 6.16 ERA over 13 starts this season. He allowed at least 3 runs in all but two starts this season.

White Sox vs. Orioles, 8:10 p.m. ET

Tim Anderson ($5,000)

Jose Abreau ($4,000)

Andrew Vaughn ($3,900)

Jake Burger ($3,400)

The Chicago White Sox top available hitters have plenty of value on Friday night even when some of their best sluggers are out of the lineup with injuries. The Baltimore Orioles will start with Kyle Bradish, who made 10 starts as a rookie this season and has a 7.38 ERA. If Luis Robert is a part of the starting lineup, he is also worth an add to this stack.

Cardinals vs. Cubs, 8:15 p.m. ET

Paul Goldschmidt ($5,500)

Nolan Arenado ($5,300)

Tommy Edman ($5,200)

Brendan Donovan ($4,200)

The St. Louis Cardinals scored an average of 5 runs over their last three games in a series against the Milwaukee Brewers, and they have an advantageous matchup with Chicago Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks. He has a 5.43 ERA over 13 starts and allowed 6 runs on 8 hits and a walk over 4.1 innings in his last start in a loss to the Atlanta Braves. St. Louis scores 4.8 runs per game, which ranks fifth in the MLB.