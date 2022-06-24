Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Friday, June 24

Every team is scheduled to take the field on Friday, June 24 heading into a busy weekend of baseball. The biggest highlight from Thursday’s action came in the New York Yankees’ four-run ninth inning for a walk-off victory over the Houston Astros, and they will head into the second of a four-game set on Friday night.

Below is a look at some of the potential player props to consider placing bets on. All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Friday, June 24

Aaron Hicks, Over 0.5 hits (-115)

The Yankees outfielder’s season numbers do not look very good with a .233 batting average, but he is hitting well right now. Hicks homered in last night’s game and has at least 1 hit in five of his last six matchups. Oddsmakers suggest this could go either way, but Hicks should get a hit against Astros starter Justin Verlander, who is having a good season but allowed 9 hits over 3.2 innings in his last outing.

Tim Anderson, Over 1.5 total bases (-135)

The Chicago White Sox shortstop recorded 2 hits in two of his last three games, and he will get a solid matchup against Baltimore Orioles starter Kyle Bradish. He has a 7.38 ERA over 10 starts in his first MLB season, and Anderson will head into this one with a .354 batting average.

Chris Flexen, Under 4.5 strikeouts (+100)

The Seattle Mariners starter is not putting up very good strikeout numbers this season with a 6.5 K/9 in 2022. He will get a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels offense that he faced last week, which feels like an advantage for the hitters. Take the under, even against a lineup that strikes out more than any other team at 9.5 K’s per game.

