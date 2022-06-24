MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Friday, June 24

Fourteen of the 15 MLB games scheduled for Friday night will be featured in the main DFS slate, so there are a ton of different lineup combinations to choose from. Below is a look at a preview of the top pitchers and hitters on the DraftKings DFS slate along with a few value plays to consider.

Top Pitchers

Jason Verlander, HOU vs. NYY ($10,600) — The Houston Astros starter is putting together another excellent season at 39 years old, and it’s been incredible to watch considering he started one game combined in the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Verlander has a 2.30 ERA and will get a tough matchup with the New York Yankees.

Aaron Nola, PHI vs. SD ($10,300) — The Philadelphia Phillies pitcher will make start No. 15 of this season with a 3.11 ERA, and he threw 8 scoreless innings in two of his last three outings coming into this matchup with the San Diego Padres. The Phillies won each of their last five starts with Nola on the mound.

Top Hitters

Trea Turner, LAD vs. ATL ($6,300) — The Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop recorded 3 hits in yesterday’s victory over the Cincinnati Reds, and that came two days after a 4-hit performance. Turner has 9 home runs and 51 RBIs this season with a .312 batting average.

Rafael Devers, BOS vs. CLE ($6,200) — The Boston Red Sox third baseman will enter Friday’s matchup with the Cleveland Guardians with 16 home runs and 43 RBIs with a .328 batting average. Devers will be fresh as he has not taken the field since Tuesday’s victory over the Detroit Tigers.

Value Pitcher

Merrill Kelly, ARI vs. DET ($7,900) — The Arizona Diamondbacks starter is putting together a solid season with a 3.46 ERA heading into his 15th start of 2022. He allowed 1 or 0 runs in two of his last three starts, and Kelly will get a start against the worst offense in baseball as the Detroit Tigers have scored 2.9 runs per game this season.

Value Hitter

Jose Abreau, CWS vs. BAL ($4,000) — The Chicago White Sox are getting hit hard by injuries, but Abreau should be in the lineup, though he is dealing with leg soreness this week. He had 2 hits in two of his last three games and will get a matchup with Baltimore Orioles starter Kyle Bradish, who has a 7.38 ERA over 10 starts in his first MLB season.