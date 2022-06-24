Best MLB bets to consider for Friday, June 24

All 30 MLB teams are scheduled to take the field on Friday, June 24 with every matchup getting started at night. The New York Yankees scored 4 runs in the bottom of the ninth to walk off against the Houston Astros last night, and the two best teams in the American League will play the second game of a four-game set on Friday night.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Friday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Friday, June 24

Red Sox Moneyline (-120)

The Boston Red Sox are in a decent spot to pick up a victory in a road series opener against the Cleveland Guardians Friday night. Both pitchers are very similar in terms of their statistics this season as the Red Sox will start Nick Pivetta (3.31 ERA), while Cal Quantrill (3.77 ERA) is on the mound for the Guardians. The difference will come at the plate, where the Red Sox have the third best batting average in the league (.285) and scored at least 5 runs in their last four games.

Braves +1.5 vs. Dodgers (-140)

The Atlanta Braves will come into Friday night’s game with the Los Angeles Dodgers with an 18-3 record in June, and getting a 1.5-run advantage makes for a fantastic bet no matter who they’re playing. Atlanta won three of four games against the San Francisco Giants earlier this week and the Braves will rely on Ian Anderson (4.35 ERA) tonight, who is coming off an outing where he threw 6.2 scoreless innings in a victory over the Chicago Cubs.

Phillies-Padres Over 7 runs (-115)

This is the lowest run total of the entire day of baseball, and these offenses are too good to bet the under in this spot. This is a decent pitching matchup featuring Aaron Nola (3.11 ERA) vs. MacKenzie Gore (3.64 ERA), but these are two top-10 offenses in terms of runs per game. The Phillies rank sixth (4.8), while the Padres are ninth (4.7) in that category, and there’s a good chance these offenses combine to exceed this total.

Chris Flexen Under 4.5 strikeouts (+100)

The Seattle Mariners starter will get the perfect matchup for strikeouts against a Los Angeles Angels lineup that strikes out more than any team with 9.5 K’s per game. However, this will be Flexen’s second consecutive start against the Angels so they’ll be ready for him. He also has low strikeout numbers with a 6.5 K/9 this season, and he’ll fall short of this total Friday night.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.