Player prop bets to consider for Lightning vs. Avalanche in Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final

The Colorado Avalanche will look to hoist the Stanley Cup in front of their home crowd when they play the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena in Denver on Friday, June 24. Colorado has a 3-1 series lead and is a -190 betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook to close out the series. The Lightning are the two-time defending champions and are betting at +160.

Puck drop is expected at around 8:15 p.m. ET.; ABC and ESPN+ will handle the broadcast and streaming.

Lightning vs. Avalanche: Game 5 Player props

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Shutout, (+1800)

Go big or go home! Vasilevskiy has not had the dominating playoff series he had in 2020 or 2021, but he’s here and he’s still the best goalie in the world. In a game where I expect little to no penalties called either way Vasilevskiy could shine. Expect to see a couple of amazing saves and if the Lightning can get the first goal, the “Big Cat” will be eyeing a shutout.

THIS POST-TO-POST SAVE FROM VASILEVSKIY pic.twitter.com/5esmO9O5es — ESPN (@espn) June 21, 2022

Mikko Rantanen, Over 0.5 Assists (-130)

Rantanen has eight assists in the series and is on an eight-game point streak. He won’t win the Conn Smythe Trophy if the Avalanche clinch the Cup (that’s for Cale Makar), but there’s little doubt that Rantanen has been one of the most dangerous players in the postseason when the puck is on his stick.

Valeri Nichushkin, Anytime Goal Scorer (+155)

Nichushkin has been a dangerous goal scorer at home. He opened the scoring in Game 2 and if he gets the first goal in Game 5 it could be what Colorado needs for the Cup.

Valeri Nichushkin(+1700 first goal) gets the scoring underway!



pic.twitter.com/X49jjeGpdJ — Pickswise (@Pickswise) June 19, 2022

