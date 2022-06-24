What time does Lightning vs. Avalanche Game 5 in Stanley Cup Final start?

The Colorado Avalanche enter Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final with a chance to clinch the series up 3-1 over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Colorado was able to escape Amalie Arena on Wednesday night with a 3-2 overtime win thanks to Nazem Kadri’s goal. There’s some controversy around the no-call of too many men on the ice, but we’re moving on.

The Lightning generally show up to these types of games (high importance). It’s usually the Lightning on the other end, looking to clinch the Cup. We’ll see if there’s the same type of response with the team’s backs against the wall. Brayden Point is expected to be out again due to a lower-body injury. There’s a chance the Bolts opt to just play Point in any capacity. Nikita Kucherov is also banged up but is playing through injury. Is this the end of the line for the two-time defending Cup champions?

Lightning vs. Avalanche Game 5

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: ESPN+ and ESPN app

Favorite: Avalanche -190

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. Keep in mind, however, that you’ll either need a cable-login with access to watch ESPN or a subscription to ESPN+. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can sign up for a monthly subscription to ESPN+ for $6.99 or pay $69.99 for a full year of access.