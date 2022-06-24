When does NBA free agency period begin this offseason?

The 2022 NBA Draft has come and gone and now the attention is on free agency, which is not officially set yet. The league hasn’t come out with a start date for free agency at the moment, but it is expected to begin June 30 at 6 p.m. ET.

At that time, free agents can begin negotiating and meeting with prospective teams. They can agree on contracts, but those contracts won’t officially be signed until the moratorium period gets lifted and the new league year officially begins. That moratorium period typically lasts a week after free agency begins.

Some of the top unrestricted free agents are Zach LaVine, Bradley Beal, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. The latter three all hold player options. Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook also holds a player option for next season. Deandre Ayton, Miles Bridges and Anfernee Simons are the top restricted free agents this summer.