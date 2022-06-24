Top unrestricted free agents in 2022-23 NBA offseason

The 2022 free agency class doesn’t have quite the star power of previous classes but there’s still plenty of drama swirling around this group heading into the offseason. With four prominent guards holding player options and Zach LaVine already in the mix, there’s a lot of potential for backcourts across the league shuffling around to make way for these players. Here’s a look at the most notable unrestricted free agents in this offseason, including if they have a player option.

Zach LaVine

Kyrie Irving (player option)

Bradley Beal (player option)

James Harden (player option)

Russell Westbrook (player option)

Jusuf Nurkic

Gary Harris

Andre Iguodala

Thaddeus Young

Joe Ingles

TJ Warren

Serge Ibaka

Kyle Anderson

Patty Mills (player option)

Dennis Schroder

JaVale McGee

Kevon Looney

Bruce Brown

Bobby Portis (player option)

Nicolas Batum

Dwight Howard

Blake Griffin

LaMarcus Aldridge

Paul Millsap

Carmelo Anthony

Rajon Rondo

Markieff Morris

Austin Rivers

Andre Drummond

Victor Oladipo

Otto Porter Jr.

Malik Monk

Mitchell Robinson

Jalen Brunson