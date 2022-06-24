Top unrestricted free agents in 2022-23 NBA offseason

The 2022 free agency class doesn’t have quite the star power of previous classes but there’s still plenty of drama swirling around this group heading into the offseason. With four prominent guards holding player options and Zach LaVine already in the mix, there’s a lot of potential for backcourts across the league shuffling around to make way for these players. Here’s a look at the most notable unrestricted free agents in this offseason, including if they have a player option.
Zach LaVine
Kyrie Irving (player option)
Bradley Beal (player option)
James Harden (player option)
Russell Westbrook (player option)
Jusuf Nurkic
Gary Harris
Andre Iguodala
Thaddeus Young
Joe Ingles
TJ Warren
Serge Ibaka
Kyle Anderson
Patty Mills (player option)
Dennis Schroder
JaVale McGee
Kevon Looney
Bruce Brown
Bobby Portis (player option)
Nicolas Batum
Dwight Howard
Blake Griffin
LaMarcus Aldridge
Paul Millsap
Carmelo Anthony
Rajon Rondo
Markieff Morris
Austin Rivers
Andre Drummond
Victor Oladipo
Otto Porter Jr.
Malik Monk
Mitchell Robinson
Jalen Brunson