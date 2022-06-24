Top restricted free agents in 2022-23 NBA offseason

With the 2022 NBA Draft wrapped up, it’s time to look ahead to free agency this summer. There’s no official start date yet, but many expect the league to allow players to start negotiating with teams at 6 p.m. ET on June 30. Players cannot sign the dotted line until after the moratorium lifts, which typically lasts about a week after free agency opens.

Here’s a look at the top restricted free agents in the 2022 class. Restricted free agents can sign any offer sheet, but their previous team can match that offer to bring them back to the roster. The incumbent team has three days to match the offer sheet once it is signed by the player.

Deandre Ayton

Miles Bridges

Collin Sexton

Anfernee Simons

Marvin Bagley

Donte DiVincenzo

Lonnie Walker

Josh Okogie

Bol Bol

Aaron Holiday

Cody Martin

Caleb Martin

Nic Claxton

Kevin Knox

Troy Brown Jr.

Mo Bamba