Top restricted free agents in 2022-23 NBA offseason

Deandre Ayton, Miles Bridges and Anfernee Simons are expected to land big offers as restricted free agents.

By Chinmay Vaidya
/ new
2022 NBA Playoffs - Dallas Mavericks v Phoenix Suns
Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns talks to the media after Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on May 10, 2022 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.
Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

With the 2022 NBA Draft wrapped up, it’s time to look ahead to free agency this summer. There’s no official start date yet, but many expect the league to allow players to start negotiating with teams at 6 p.m. ET on June 30. Players cannot sign the dotted line until after the moratorium lifts, which typically lasts about a week after free agency opens.

Here’s a look at the top restricted free agents in the 2022 class. Restricted free agents can sign any offer sheet, but their previous team can match that offer to bring them back to the roster. The incumbent team has three days to match the offer sheet once it is signed by the player.

Deandre Ayton
Miles Bridges
Collin Sexton
Anfernee Simons
Marvin Bagley
Donte DiVincenzo
Lonnie Walker
Josh Okogie
Bol Bol
Aaron Holiday
Cody Martin
Caleb Martin
Nic Claxton
Kevin Knox
Troy Brown Jr.
Mo Bamba

