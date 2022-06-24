Odds, picks to win 2022 College World Series Finals

We are down to the last two teams in college baseball for the 2022 season, as the Ole Miss Rebels will take on the Oklahoma Sooners is the College World Series Finals beginning on Friday night at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

The CWS Finals are a best two-out-of-three taking place from Saturday-Monday. The Sooners went on one of the hottest runs in college baseball to reach this point, sweeping the Big 12 Tournament, knocking off seeded Florida and Virginia Tech in their regionals and super regional, and they are 3-0 in Omaha so far this year.

Ole Miss needed an extra game to reach this point, but their pitching remains some of the best in the land. In nine NCAA tournament games, they have a 2.11 ERA and some of the best arms in the nation. Superstar freshman Hunter Elliott will start either Game 1 or Game 2, with the Rebels Dylan DeLucia the likely starter in Game 3. DeLucia’s 113-pitch, four-hit shutout of Arkansas on Thursday put Ole Miss in the CWS Finals, but it also meant he wouldn’t be available for Game 1 as they were hoping.

Here’s a look at the odds to win it all in the 2022 College World Series Finals from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds to win CWS Finals

Ole Miss: -125

Oklahoma: +105

Odds for Game 1 of CWS Finals

Ole Miss: +100

Oklahoma: -120

Total Runs Over: 11 +105

Total Runs Under: 11 -125

The Pick: Oklahoma sweeps Ole Miss 2-0

If it goes three games, the balance of power shifts to the current SEC team over the future one with DeLucia taking the bump even on three days rest.

But the Oklahoma bats should come with a warning label. OU is scoring eight runs a game with a .921 OPS in the postseason against what’s been a much tougher path to get to this point than Ole Miss had. As pitching wears down in college baseball, bats mean even more.

If this was a weekend series in March, we’d take the Rebels. But on short rest in Omaha, we’ll take the underdog. The Sooners are 18 innings from their third national championship.

