How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream, what to watch for June 24 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens with a new live episode coming from the Moody Center in Austin, TX. We’re just eight days away from the Money in the Bank pay-per-view in Las Vegas but last week, we got our main event match for SummerSlam in late July. We’ll get plenty of build for both PPV’s on tonight’s episode of Smackdown.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, June 24th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: FOX

Live stream: FOX.com/live or FOX Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns successfully defended his belts against Riddle in the main event of last week’s show. Just as he and the Bloodline were about to leave, they were greeted by a returning Brock Lesnar, who laid waste to the group as the show ended. It was made official shortly afterwards that Reigns and Lesnar will clash for the title in a Last Man Standing match in the main event of SummerSlam just over a month from now. Tonight, all parties will appear on the show and begin the march towards Nashville.

As for Money in the Bank, we’ll have two more qualifiers for the ladder matches tonight. On the men’s side, Sami Zayn will face Shinsuke Nakamura and on the women’s side, Aliya will face Shotzi. Both matches involve competitors who have been feuding with each other, so that should make for pretty good tv matches.

We’ll also get a rematch from two weeks ago as new Intercontinental Champion Gunther will defend against former champ Ricochet.