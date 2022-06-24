How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream, what to watch on June 24

AEW returns to your screens tonight with another episode of Rampage. This show was taped following Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite from UW-Milwaukee Panther in Milwaukee. As always, beware of spoilers.

This will be the official go-home show for the company before Sunday’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view with New Japan Pro Wrestling in Chicago. We’ll get out standard four matches for tonight’s show.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, June 24

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

The main event of tonight’s show will feature Cash Wheeler, one half of the ROH Tag Team Champions, going one-on-one with Jeff Cobb, one half of the IWGP Tag Team Champions. They will take place in the winner-take-all trios match for both belts at the ppv on Sunday, so we’ll see who can grab momentum for their respective teams.

Also on the show, Andrade El Idolo will face Rey Fenix and ROH Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez will team with Serena Deeb in tag team action. We’ll also get Hook taking on The DKC from the New Japan.