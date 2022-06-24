When is the deadline for players to opt in or out of their deals?

With the 2022 NBA Draft wrapped up, the next order of business for the NBA is free agency as it hits the reset button and enters a new league year. Free agency is set to begin at the end of the month, with many suggesting it could open up on June 30 at 6 p.m. ET. That’s when players can officially start communicating with teams.

However, there’s an important deadline prior to free agency opening up. It’s the deadline for players to make decisions on their options. Teams will also have the same deadline for team options. If a player opts into his deal, he’ll stay out of free agency. If he opts out, he’ll enter the market. The same thing goes for team options, but it’s a team decision rather than the player’s.

This year, the deadline is June 29. Some players and teams may face earlier decisions based on their unique circumstances, but all options must be decided by June 29. That makes sense if June 30 is going to be the first day of free agency.