Pick on the Total of Blue Jays-Brewers for Friday

It has been an uneven season for Milwaukee Brewers starter Adrian Houser but he’s back at home where he’s done his best pitching and will face the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

Toronto Blue Jays (-155, 8.5) vs Milwaukee Brewers

Houser has allowed at least three runs in four of his last five starts, but three of those four starts come on the road, where his ERA is 5.50 with opponents hitting .285 against him compared to a 2.94 home ERA with a .225 opponents batting average.

The Blue Jays counter with Alek Manoah, who has yet to allow more than two earned runs in a road start this season and overall has a 1.80 road ERA with overall 1.7 walks and 0.6 home runs per nine innings allowed.

The Brewers are 25th in the league in batting average at .231 and do not have a player with at least 15 at-bats hitting above .255 on the roster.

The Brewers enter Friday having allowed four runs or fewer in eight of their last 11 games and will be locked up in a low scoring game on Friday.

The Play: Blue Jays vs Brewers Under 8.5

