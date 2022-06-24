Is Rafael Nadal playing at Wimbledon in 2022?

The Wimbledon draw took place Friday morning and Rafael Nadal will be the No. 2 seed for the men’s singles tournament. Wimbledon will begin on Monday, June 27th with the men’s final set for July 10th.

Nadal has been dealing with a foot injury which raised questions on if he would be able to play. he has been suffering from the foot injury for years and even discussed that he didn’t have any feeling in his foot when he won the 2022 French Open. Nadal said that he had daily injections at the French Open in order to keep playing and alluded that Wimbledon will be on the same day-to-day status.

In the first round, Nadal is set to play Francisco Cerundolo out of Argentina on Tuesday, June 28th. Cerundolo attempted to qualify for Wimbledon but was knocked out in the third round of qualifiers. This will be his first official Wimbledon appearance and it doesn’t get much tougher than facing the two-seed.

Nadal has won Wimbledon twice in his career. He was victorious in 2008 defeating Roger Federer in five sets. He didn’t play in the 2009 tournament but returned to win again in 2010. Nadal defeated Tomas Berdych in straight sets. He is 53-12 all-time at Wimbledon and, if he is able to participate, this will be his 15th Wimbledon appearance and his first since 2019. Nadal has +800 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the major.