Report: Shareef O’Neal to play for Lakers in 2022 NBA Summer League

Shareef O’Neal, son of Hall of Fame big man Shaquille O’Neal, is set to join the Los Angeles Lakers in Summer League this offseason according to Shams Charania. O’Neal was considered to be a second-round prospect at best entering the 2022 NBA Draft and he ended up going undrafted. However, he’ll get his shot to stick on a roster at the summer showcase.

Shareef O’Neal has agreed to play in NBA Summer League with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Another O’Neal big man in a Lakers uniform. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 24, 2022

O’Neal went to UCLA for one season before landing at his father’s alma mater LSU for his next two years of college. Lack of playing time and injuries hurt O’Neal’s draft stock, as he managed just 11.0 minutes per game in 37 contests over three seasons. We’ll see if he can catch on with any team after Summer League, but it’s hard to see him landing anything more than a G-League contract at this point in his career.