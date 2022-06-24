Report: Alvin Kamara could receive six-week suspension

The New Orleans Saints will likely be without their star running back at some point this season, as he’s “bracing for a suspension of at least six weeks,” per Pro Football Talk. Kamara’s possible suspension stems from an altercation in Las Vegas during Pro Bowl weekend. The running back was arrested the next day minutes after the game ended.

Kamara has a hearing scheduled for August and the NFL usually waits until the legal process has been completed before handing down suspensions. That makes the timing of a suspension up in the air at the moment, but there is little doubt a suspension is on its way.

Kamara has been one of the best offensive weapons in the league over the last with a whopping 67 touchdowns in just five seasons. The Saints very much need that offensive production now without Sean Payton and Drew Brees in the the mix. Right now their running back depth isn’t strong, with Mark Ingram and Tony Jones backing up Kamara. The team could look to add more depth as they learn more about when Kamara might miss time.