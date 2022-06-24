Odds for Suns C Deandre Ayton’s next team

With the 2022 NBA Draft officially in the books, the next topic of conversation for the league will be free agency. While there aren’t a lot of marquee free agents in this class, there are still enough stars who can create ripple effects throughout the league if they decide to make moves.

One of those players is Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, who is entering restricted free agency. Ayton and the Suns couldn’t agree on an extension ahead of free agency, so the big man will test the market. Here’s a look at the odds for his next team per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Suns are still the slight favorites here at +120 but the Detroit Pistons have emerged as contenders at +175. Detroit cleared up cap space by trading Jerami Grant to the Portland Trail Blazers, but it’s hard to see them signing Ayton to a big deal after they made the draft night deal for big man Jalen Duren. The Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs are in the next tier of contenders at +800 and +900 respectively, but this looks to be a race between Phoenix and Detroit.

