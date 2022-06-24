Which teams have the most cap space in 2022 free agency?

NBA free agency is quickly approaching with the 2022 NBA Draft wrapped up. Free agency is set to begin at some point in the next week, with many predicting it will start June 30 at 6 p.m. ET.

Even though NBA free agency is typically a crazy time with massive deals coming through left and right, this summer might be one of the more quiet ones on that front. Not only are there a lack of superstar free agents, but there also aren’t a lot of teams with cap space. This means we’re more likely to see sign-and-trade or trade agreements this time around.

Here’s a look at which teams are projected to have salary cap space this summer, according to Spotrac.

Orlando Magic - $37.47 million

Detroit Pistons - $32.99 million (expected to be $43 million once Jerami Grant trade is complete)

Indiana Pacers - $31.3 million

San Antonio Spurs - $31.19 million

Portland Trail Blazers - $26.66 million (expected to change once Jerami Grant trade is complete)

Oklahoma City Thunder - $5.48 million

New York Knicks - $2.01 million (expected to increase once Kemba Walker trade is complete)

Houston Rockets - $1.26 million

As you can see, there’s only five teams with real cap space and none of those teams have enough money to sign a new player to max-level contract outright.