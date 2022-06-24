 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wimbledon 2022: Current title odds for men’s bracket heading into first round

The field is set for Wimbledon, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of current odds for the men’s bracket winner.

By nafselon76
/ new
Tennis: French Open Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

For the 135th time The All-England Lawn & Tennis Club will be the host The Championships, a.k.a. Wimbledon. This year the tournament will be held from Monday, June 27 to Sunday, July 10. The ladies singles championships will be held Saturday, July 9 and the gentleman’s singles final will be held the following Sunday. ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+ will handle the broadcasting duties throughout the event.

Novak Djokovic won his sixth gentleman’s singles title in 2021. He has won the past three gentleman’s finals (2018, 2019, 2021 — 2020 tournament was canceled because of COVID-19 pandemic).

He is the betting favorite at -120 and his chances at a seventh title are improved with Wimbledon’s decision to ban players from Russia and Belarus from the tournament. That means 2021 U.S. Open champion and World No. 1 Danill Medvedev will be not be playing. Also banned is Top 10 player Andrey Rublev.

2022 French Open champion and two-time Wimbledon Champion (2008, 2010) Rafael Nadal is entered into the tournament and is coming in at -800. 2021 Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini is a popular betting choice to win his first Grand Slam at -550. If you’re looking for a dark horse, take a chance on Stefanos Tsitsipas (+2500) or 2017 Wimbledon Finalist Marin Cilic (+3500).

Here are the complete odds to win Wimbledon 2022 from DraftKings Sportsbook:

2022 Wimbledon Odds to Win

Player Odds
Player Odds
Novak Djokovic -120
Matteo Berrettini +550
Rafael Nadal +800
Carlos Alcaraz Garfia +1400
Hubert Hurkacz +1500
Felix Auger-Aliassime +1800
Stefanos Tsitsipas +2500
Nick Kyrgios +3000
Marin Cilic +3500
Andy Murray +8000
Denis Shapovalov +10000
Jannik Sinner +13000
Taylor Fritz +13000
Casper Ruud +15000
Grigor Dimitrov +15000
Frances Tiafoe +15000
Tim Van Rijthoven +20000
Alex De Minaur +20000
Roberto Bautista Agut +20000
Maxime Cressy +20000
Stan Wawrinka +25000
John Isner +25000
Botic Van De Zandschulp +25000
Fabio Fognini +25000
Jack Draper +25000
Cameron Norrie +25000
Sam Querrey +30000
Denis Kudla +30000
Christian Garin +30000
Reilly Opelka +30000
David Goffin +30000
Mackenzie McDonald +30000
Brandon Nakashima +35000
Tallon Griekspoor +35000
Nikoloz Basilashvili +40000
Lorenzo Sonego +40000
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina +40000
Miomir Kecmanovic +40000
Filip Krajinovic +40000
Pablo Carreno Busta +40000
Alexander Bublik +40000
Jenson Brooksby +40000
Diego Schwartzman +40000
Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune +40000
Ugo Humbert +40000
Lorenzo Musetti +40000
Daniel Evans +40000
Tommy Paul +40000
Oscar Otte +40000
Marton Fucsovics +40000
Benjamin Bonzi +40000
Arthur Rinderknech +40000
Marc-Andrea Huesler +50000
Alex Molcan +50000
Lukas Klein +50000
Andrea Vavassori +50000
Lukas Rosol +50000
Alexei Popyrin +50000
Alejandro Tabilo +50000
Laslo Djere +50000
Aljaz Bedene +50000
Liam Broady +50000
Alexander Ritschard +50000
Jordan Thompson +50000
Albert Ramos-Vinolas +50000
John Millman +50000
Alastair Gray +50000
Kamil Majchrzak +50000
Joao Sousa +50000
Jiri Vesely +50000
Adrian Mannarino +50000
Jiri Lehecka +50000
Jay Clarke +50000
Jaume Munar +50000
Jason Kubler +50000
Jan-Lennard Struff +50000
Jack Sock +50000
James Duckworth +50000
Hugo Grenier +50000
Hugo Gaston +50000
Henri Laaksonen +50000
Zdenek Kolar +50000
Francisco Cerundolo +50000
Yoshihito Nishioka +50000
Fernando Verdasco +50000
Zizou Bergs +50000
Tomas Martin Etcheverry +50000
Feliciano Lopez +50000
Thanasi Kokkinakis +50000
Hugo Dellien +50000
Facundo Bagnis +50000
Taro Daniel +50000
Thiago Monteiro +50000
Federico Delbonis +50000
Sebastian Baez +50000
Emil Ruusuvuori +50000
Soonwoo Kwon +50000
Federico Coria +50000
Richard Gasquet +50000
Dominik Koepfer +50000
Ryan Peniston +50000
Steve Johnson +50000
Enzo Couacaud +50000
Dennis Novak +50000
Ricardas Berankis +50000
Dusan Lajovic +50000
Peter Gojowczyk +50000
Quentin Halys +50000
Daniel Elahi Galan +50000
Roberto Carballes Baena +50000
Paul Jubb +50000
Christian Harrison +50000
Pedro Martinez +50000
Daniel Altmaier +50000
Radu Albot +50000
Carlos Taberner +50000
Pablo Andujar +50000
Borna Coric +50000
Chun Hsin Tseng +50000
Mikhail Kukushkin +50000
Bernabe Zapata Miralles +50000
Nicola Kuhn +50000
Maximilian Marterer +50000
Benoit Paire +50000
Mikael Ymer +50000
Attila Balazs +50000
Max Purcell +50000
Marcos Giron +50000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.

More From DraftKings Nation