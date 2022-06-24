Wimbledon 2022: Current title odds for men’s bracket heading into first round

For the 135th time The All-England Lawn & Tennis Club will be the host The Championships, a.k.a. Wimbledon. This year the tournament will be held from Monday, June 27 to Sunday, July 10. The ladies singles championships will be held Saturday, July 9 and the gentleman’s singles final will be held the following Sunday. ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+ will handle the broadcasting duties throughout the event.

Novak Djokovic won his sixth gentleman’s singles title in 2021. He has won the past three gentleman’s finals (2018, 2019, 2021 — 2020 tournament was canceled because of COVID-19 pandemic).

A tournament Djokovic has come to own! Last time he lost at Wimbledon was in 2017.



He is the betting favorite at -120 and his chances at a seventh title are improved with Wimbledon’s decision to ban players from Russia and Belarus from the tournament. That means 2021 U.S. Open champion and World No. 1 Danill Medvedev will be not be playing. Also banned is Top 10 player Andrey Rublev.

2022 French Open champion and two-time Wimbledon Champion (2008, 2010) Rafael Nadal is entered into the tournament and is coming in at -800. 2021 Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini is a popular betting choice to win his first Grand Slam at -550. If you’re looking for a dark horse, take a chance on Stefanos Tsitsipas (+2500) or 2017 Wimbledon Finalist Marin Cilic (+3500).

Here are the complete odds to win Wimbledon 2022 from DraftKings Sportsbook:

2022 Wimbledon Odds to Win Player Odds Player Odds Novak Djokovic -120 Matteo Berrettini +550 Rafael Nadal +800 Carlos Alcaraz Garfia +1400 Hubert Hurkacz +1500 Felix Auger-Aliassime +1800 Stefanos Tsitsipas +2500 Nick Kyrgios +3000 Marin Cilic +3500 Andy Murray +8000 Denis Shapovalov +10000 Jannik Sinner +13000 Taylor Fritz +13000 Casper Ruud +15000 Grigor Dimitrov +15000 Frances Tiafoe +15000 Tim Van Rijthoven +20000 Alex De Minaur +20000 Roberto Bautista Agut +20000 Maxime Cressy +20000 Stan Wawrinka +25000 John Isner +25000 Botic Van De Zandschulp +25000 Fabio Fognini +25000 Jack Draper +25000 Cameron Norrie +25000 Sam Querrey +30000 Denis Kudla +30000 Christian Garin +30000 Reilly Opelka +30000 David Goffin +30000 Mackenzie McDonald +30000 Brandon Nakashima +35000 Tallon Griekspoor +35000 Nikoloz Basilashvili +40000 Lorenzo Sonego +40000 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina +40000 Miomir Kecmanovic +40000 Filip Krajinovic +40000 Pablo Carreno Busta +40000 Alexander Bublik +40000 Jenson Brooksby +40000 Diego Schwartzman +40000 Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune +40000 Ugo Humbert +40000 Lorenzo Musetti +40000 Daniel Evans +40000 Tommy Paul +40000 Oscar Otte +40000 Marton Fucsovics +40000 Benjamin Bonzi +40000 Arthur Rinderknech +40000 Marc-Andrea Huesler +50000 Alex Molcan +50000 Lukas Klein +50000 Andrea Vavassori +50000 Lukas Rosol +50000 Alexei Popyrin +50000 Alejandro Tabilo +50000 Laslo Djere +50000 Aljaz Bedene +50000 Liam Broady +50000 Alexander Ritschard +50000 Jordan Thompson +50000 Albert Ramos-Vinolas +50000 John Millman +50000 Alastair Gray +50000 Kamil Majchrzak +50000 Joao Sousa +50000 Jiri Vesely +50000 Adrian Mannarino +50000 Jiri Lehecka +50000 Jay Clarke +50000 Jaume Munar +50000 Jason Kubler +50000 Jan-Lennard Struff +50000 Jack Sock +50000 James Duckworth +50000 Hugo Grenier +50000 Hugo Gaston +50000 Henri Laaksonen +50000 Zdenek Kolar +50000 Francisco Cerundolo +50000 Yoshihito Nishioka +50000 Fernando Verdasco +50000 Zizou Bergs +50000 Tomas Martin Etcheverry +50000 Feliciano Lopez +50000 Thanasi Kokkinakis +50000 Hugo Dellien +50000 Facundo Bagnis +50000 Taro Daniel +50000 Thiago Monteiro +50000 Federico Delbonis +50000 Sebastian Baez +50000 Emil Ruusuvuori +50000 Soonwoo Kwon +50000 Federico Coria +50000 Richard Gasquet +50000 Dominik Koepfer +50000 Ryan Peniston +50000 Steve Johnson +50000 Enzo Couacaud +50000 Dennis Novak +50000 Ricardas Berankis +50000 Dusan Lajovic +50000 Peter Gojowczyk +50000 Quentin Halys +50000 Daniel Elahi Galan +50000 Roberto Carballes Baena +50000 Paul Jubb +50000 Christian Harrison +50000 Pedro Martinez +50000 Daniel Altmaier +50000 Radu Albot +50000 Carlos Taberner +50000 Pablo Andujar +50000 Borna Coric +50000 Chun Hsin Tseng +50000 Mikhail Kukushkin +50000 Bernabe Zapata Miralles +50000 Nicola Kuhn +50000 Maximilian Marterer +50000 Benoit Paire +50000 Mikael Ymer +50000 Attila Balazs +50000 Max Purcell +50000 Marcos Giron +50000

