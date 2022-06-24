Wimbledon 2022: Current title odds for men’s bracket heading into first round

For the 135th time The All-England Lawn & Tennis Club will be the host The Championships, a.k.a. Wimbledon. This year the tournament will be held from Monday, June 27 to Sunday, July 10. The ladies singles championships will be held Saturday, July 9 and the gentleman’s singles final will be held the following Sunday. ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+ will handle the broadcasting duties throughout the event.
Novak Djokovic won his sixth gentleman’s singles title in 2021. He has won the past three gentleman’s finals (2018, 2019, 2021 — 2020 tournament was canceled because of COVID-19 pandemic).
A tournament Djokovic has come to own! Last time he lost at Wimbledon was in 2017.— The Field (@thefield_in) July 11, 2021
He is the betting favorite at -120 and his chances at a seventh title are improved with Wimbledon’s decision to ban players from Russia and Belarus from the tournament. That means 2021 U.S. Open champion and World No. 1 Danill Medvedev will be not be playing. Also banned is Top 10 player Andrey Rublev.
2022 French Open champion and two-time Wimbledon Champion (2008, 2010) Rafael Nadal is entered into the tournament and is coming in at -800. 2021 Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini is a popular betting choice to win his first Grand Slam at -550. If you’re looking for a dark horse, take a chance on Stefanos Tsitsipas (+2500) or 2017 Wimbledon Finalist Marin Cilic (+3500).
Here are the complete odds to win Wimbledon 2022 from DraftKings Sportsbook:
2022 Wimbledon Odds to Win
|Player
|Odds
|Player
|Odds
|Novak Djokovic
|-120
|Matteo Berrettini
|+550
|Rafael Nadal
|+800
|Carlos Alcaraz Garfia
|+1400
|Hubert Hurkacz
|+1500
|Felix Auger-Aliassime
|+1800
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
|+2500
|Nick Kyrgios
|+3000
|Marin Cilic
|+3500
|Andy Murray
|+8000
|Denis Shapovalov
|+10000
|Jannik Sinner
|+13000
|Taylor Fritz
|+13000
|Casper Ruud
|+15000
|Grigor Dimitrov
|+15000
|Frances Tiafoe
|+15000
|Tim Van Rijthoven
|+20000
|Alex De Minaur
|+20000
|Roberto Bautista Agut
|+20000
|Maxime Cressy
|+20000
|Stan Wawrinka
|+25000
|John Isner
|+25000
|Botic Van De Zandschulp
|+25000
|Fabio Fognini
|+25000
|Jack Draper
|+25000
|Cameron Norrie
|+25000
|Sam Querrey
|+30000
|Denis Kudla
|+30000
|Christian Garin
|+30000
|Reilly Opelka
|+30000
|David Goffin
|+30000
|Mackenzie McDonald
|+30000
|Brandon Nakashima
|+35000
|Tallon Griekspoor
|+35000
|Nikoloz Basilashvili
|+40000
|Lorenzo Sonego
|+40000
|Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
|+40000
|Miomir Kecmanovic
|+40000
|Filip Krajinovic
|+40000
|Pablo Carreno Busta
|+40000
|Alexander Bublik
|+40000
|Jenson Brooksby
|+40000
|Diego Schwartzman
|+40000
|Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune
|+40000
|Ugo Humbert
|+40000
|Lorenzo Musetti
|+40000
|Daniel Evans
|+40000
|Tommy Paul
|+40000
|Oscar Otte
|+40000
|Marton Fucsovics
|+40000
|Benjamin Bonzi
|+40000
|Arthur Rinderknech
|+40000
|Marc-Andrea Huesler
|+50000
|Alex Molcan
|+50000
|Lukas Klein
|+50000
|Andrea Vavassori
|+50000
|Lukas Rosol
|+50000
|Alexei Popyrin
|+50000
|Alejandro Tabilo
|+50000
|Laslo Djere
|+50000
|Aljaz Bedene
|+50000
|Liam Broady
|+50000
|Alexander Ritschard
|+50000
|Jordan Thompson
|+50000
|Albert Ramos-Vinolas
|+50000
|John Millman
|+50000
|Alastair Gray
|+50000
|Kamil Majchrzak
|+50000
|Joao Sousa
|+50000
|Jiri Vesely
|+50000
|Adrian Mannarino
|+50000
|Jiri Lehecka
|+50000
|Jay Clarke
|+50000
|Jaume Munar
|+50000
|Jason Kubler
|+50000
|Jan-Lennard Struff
|+50000
|Jack Sock
|+50000
|James Duckworth
|+50000
|Hugo Grenier
|+50000
|Hugo Gaston
|+50000
|Henri Laaksonen
|+50000
|Zdenek Kolar
|+50000
|Francisco Cerundolo
|+50000
|Yoshihito Nishioka
|+50000
|Fernando Verdasco
|+50000
|Zizou Bergs
|+50000
|Tomas Martin Etcheverry
|+50000
|Feliciano Lopez
|+50000
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|+50000
|Hugo Dellien
|+50000
|Facundo Bagnis
|+50000
|Taro Daniel
|+50000
|Thiago Monteiro
|+50000
|Federico Delbonis
|+50000
|Sebastian Baez
|+50000
|Emil Ruusuvuori
|+50000
|Soonwoo Kwon
|+50000
|Federico Coria
|+50000
|Richard Gasquet
|+50000
|Dominik Koepfer
|+50000
|Ryan Peniston
|+50000
|Steve Johnson
|+50000
|Enzo Couacaud
|+50000
|Dennis Novak
|+50000
|Ricardas Berankis
|+50000
|Dusan Lajovic
|+50000
|Peter Gojowczyk
|+50000
|Quentin Halys
|+50000
|Daniel Elahi Galan
|+50000
|Roberto Carballes Baena
|+50000
|Paul Jubb
|+50000
|Christian Harrison
|+50000
|Pedro Martinez
|+50000
|Daniel Altmaier
|+50000
|Radu Albot
|+50000
|Carlos Taberner
|+50000
|Pablo Andujar
|+50000
|Borna Coric
|+50000
|Chun Hsin Tseng
|+50000
|Mikhail Kukushkin
|+50000
|Bernabe Zapata Miralles
|+50000
|Nicola Kuhn
|+50000
|Maximilian Marterer
|+50000
|Benoit Paire
|+50000
|Mikael Ymer
|+50000
|Attila Balazs
|+50000
|Max Purcell
|+50000
|Marcos Giron
|+50000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.