Wimbledon 2022: Current title odds for women’s bracket heading into first round

The field is set for Wimbledon, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of current odds for the women’s bracket winner.

For the 135th time The All-England Lawn & Tennis Club will be the host The Championships, a.k.a. Wimbledon. This year the tournament will be held from Monday, June 27 to Sunday, July 10. The ladies singles championships will be held Saturday, July 9 and the gentleman’s singles final will be held the following Sunday. ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+ will handle the broadcasting duties throughout the event.

Ashleigh Barty won the ladies title in 2021, but retired from tennis in March, a month after winning the Australian Open, and will not defend her title. The ban on players from Russia and Belarus will force major changes in the women’s draw. Top 5 player Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, is out along with top 20 players Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Victoria Azarenka. Other rising top 100 players not in the draw include Darya Kasatkina, Veronika Kudermetova, Ludmilla Samsonova, Ekaterina Alexandrova, Aliaksandra Sanovich, Varvara Gracheva, Anna Kalinskaya, Anastasia Potapova, and Kamilla Rakhimova.

One Russian player that is at The Championships is Natela Dzalamidze, who will be participating in doubles with Aleksandra Krunic. They are seeded 13th in the tournament.

Two-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek is the betting favorite to win the singles title at +160. She has not had the same success on grass that she does on clay and has never gotten past the fourth round at Wimbledon. Ons Jabeur (+850) and 2022 French Open finalist Coco Gauff (+1300) round out the top three betting favorites.

Former champions are well represented on the bettor’s board. 2019 champion Simona Halep is +1500. 2018 Champion Angelique Kerber is +3500 to make her third Wimbledon final. And 2017 champion Garbine Muguruza is at +6500.

Also keep an eye on 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu (+4000), who will draw massive crowds in her home country. Former U.S. Open finalist Madison Keys comes in at +5000. 2017 U.S. Open Champion and 2018 French Open Finalist Sloane Stephens is a curious longshot at +15000.

But one name hangs over the tournament and it’s that of seven-time Wimbledon champion, 23-time Grand Slam champion and modern-day GOAT Serena Williams. She is returning to the grass at 40 years old and is betting at +1800.

Here are the complete odds to win the 2022 Wimbledon from DraftKings Sportsbook:

2022 Wimbledon Ladies Odds to Win

Player Odds
Iga Swiatek +160
Ons Jabeur +850
Cori Gauff +1300
Simona Halep +1500
Jelena Ostapenko +1700
Serena Williams +1800
Belinda Bencic +2000
Beatriz Haddad Maia +2000
Petra Kvitova +2500
Bianca Andreescu +2500
Maria Sakkari +3000
Angelique Kerber +3500
Amanda Anisimova +3500
Karolina Pliskova +3500
Emma Raducanu +4000
Madison Keys +5000
Anett Kontaveit +6500
Camila Giorgi +6500
Garbine Muguruza +6500
Danielle Rose Collins +8000
Kristina Kucova +8000
Jessica Pegula +8000
Anhelina Kalinina +10000
Barbora Krejcikova +10000
Paula Badosa Gibert +10000
Karolina Muchova +10000
Elena Rybakina +10000
Jil Teichmann +15000
Sloane Stephens +15000
Kaia Kanepi +15000
Alison Van Uytvanck +15000
Alison Riske +15000
Caroline Garcia +20000
Clara Tauson +25000
Marta Kostyuk +25000
Donna Vekic +25000
Jule Niemeier +25000
Elise Mertens +25000
Shelby Rogers +25000
Ajla Tomljanovic +30000
Daria Saville +30000
Alize Cornet +30000
Kaja Juvan +30000
Jana Fett +30000
Rebecca Marino +30000
Petra Martic +30000
Katie Boulter +30000
Dayana Yastremska +30000
Diane Parry +40000
Qinwen Zheng +40000
Qiang Wang +40000
Marie Bouzkova +40000
Maja Chwalinska +40000
Maria Camila Osorio Serrano +40000
Magda Linette +40000
Lucia Bronzetti +40000
Kristina Mladenovic +40000
Katerina Siniakova +40000
Yulia Putintseva +40000
Claire Liu +50000
Greet Minnen +50000
Elisabetta Cocciaretto +50000
Elena Gabriela Ruse +50000
Clara Burel +50000
Fernanda Contreras Gomez +50000
Ekaterine Gorgodze +50000
Danka Kovinic +50000
Dalma Galfi +50000
Emina Bektas +50000
Christina McHale +50000
Chloe Paquet +50000
Catherine Harrison +50000
Arantxa Rus +50000
Astra Sharma +50000
Anna Bondar +50000
Bernarda Pera +50000
Ann Li +50000
Anna Karolina Schmiedlova +50000
Ana Bogdan +50000
Aleksandra Krunic +50000
Andrea Petkovic +50000
Ylena In-Albon +50000
Yanina Wickmayer +50000
Tatjana Maria +50000
Xiyu Wang +50000
Tereza Martincova +50000
Viktoriya Tomova +50000
Tamara Zidansek +50000
Shuai Zhang +50000
Sonay Kartal +50000
Tamara Korpatsch +50000
Rebecca Peterson +50000
Sorana Cirstea +50000
Rebeka Masarova +50000
Panna Udvardy +50000
Nastasja Mariana Schunk +50000
Oceane Dodin +50000
Mirjam Bjorklund +50000
Mihaela Buzarnescu +50000
Maryna Zanevska +50000
Martina Trevisan +50000
Mai Hontama +50000
Maddison Inglis +50000
Lesia Tsurenko +50000
Louisa Chirico +50000
Lin Zhu +50000
Misaki Doi +50000
Kirsten Flipkens +50000
Katarzyna Kawa +50000
Magdalena Frech +50000
Laura Pigossi +50000
Jasmine Paolini +50000
Jodie Anna Burrage +50000
Irina Begu +50000
Heather Watson +50000
Jaimee Fourlis +50000
Nuria Parrizas-Diaz +50000
Madison Brengle +50000
Katie Swan +50000
Zoe Hives +50000
Harriet Dart +50000
Viktorija Golubic +50000
Yuriko Miyazaki +50000
Lauren Davis +50000
Harmony Tan +60000
Sara Sorribes Tormo +60000

