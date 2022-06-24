Wimbledon 2022: Current title odds for women’s bracket heading into first round

For the 135th time The All-England Lawn & Tennis Club will be the host The Championships, a.k.a. Wimbledon. This year the tournament will be held from Monday, June 27 to Sunday, July 10. The ladies singles championships will be held Saturday, July 9 and the gentleman’s singles final will be held the following Sunday. ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+ will handle the broadcasting duties throughout the event.
Ashleigh Barty won the ladies title in 2021, but retired from tennis in March, a month after winning the Australian Open, and will not defend her title. The ban on players from Russia and Belarus will force major changes in the women’s draw. Top 5 player Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, is out along with top 20 players Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Victoria Azarenka. Other rising top 100 players not in the draw include Darya Kasatkina, Veronika Kudermetova, Ludmilla Samsonova, Ekaterina Alexandrova, Aliaksandra Sanovich, Varvara Gracheva, Anna Kalinskaya, Anastasia Potapova, and Kamilla Rakhimova.
One Russian player that is at The Championships is Natela Dzalamidze, who will be participating in doubles with Aleksandra Krunic. They are seeded 13th in the tournament.
Two-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek is the betting favorite to win the singles title at +160. She has not had the same success on grass that she does on clay and has never gotten past the fourth round at Wimbledon. Ons Jabeur (+850) and 2022 French Open finalist Coco Gauff (+1300) round out the top three betting favorites.
The world No.1 having a hit under the Centre Court roof #CentreCourt100 | @iga_swiatek pic.twitter.com/hafUhpxjiX— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 24, 2022
Former champions are well represented on the bettor’s board. 2019 champion Simona Halep is +1500. 2018 Champion Angelique Kerber is +3500 to make her third Wimbledon final. And 2017 champion Garbine Muguruza is at +6500.
Also keep an eye on 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu (+4000), who will draw massive crowds in her home country. Former U.S. Open finalist Madison Keys comes in at +5000. 2017 U.S. Open Champion and 2018 French Open Finalist Sloane Stephens is a curious longshot at +15000.
But one name hangs over the tournament and it’s that of seven-time Wimbledon champion, 23-time Grand Slam champion and modern-day GOAT Serena Williams. She is returning to the grass at 40 years old and is betting at +1800.
Here are the complete odds to win the 2022 Wimbledon from DraftKings Sportsbook:
2022 Wimbledon Ladies Odds to Win
|Player
|Odds
|Player
|Odds
|Iga Swiatek
|+160
|Ons Jabeur
|+850
|Cori Gauff
|+1300
|Simona Halep
|+1500
|Jelena Ostapenko
|+1700
|Serena Williams
|+1800
|Belinda Bencic
|+2000
|Beatriz Haddad Maia
|+2000
|Petra Kvitova
|+2500
|Bianca Andreescu
|+2500
|Maria Sakkari
|+3000
|Angelique Kerber
|+3500
|Amanda Anisimova
|+3500
|Karolina Pliskova
|+3500
|Emma Raducanu
|+4000
|Madison Keys
|+5000
|Anett Kontaveit
|+6500
|Camila Giorgi
|+6500
|Garbine Muguruza
|+6500
|Danielle Rose Collins
|+8000
|Kristina Kucova
|+8000
|Jessica Pegula
|+8000
|Anhelina Kalinina
|+10000
|Barbora Krejcikova
|+10000
|Paula Badosa Gibert
|+10000
|Karolina Muchova
|+10000
|Elena Rybakina
|+10000
|Jil Teichmann
|+15000
|Sloane Stephens
|+15000
|Kaia Kanepi
|+15000
|Alison Van Uytvanck
|+15000
|Alison Riske
|+15000
|Caroline Garcia
|+20000
|Clara Tauson
|+25000
|Marta Kostyuk
|+25000
|Donna Vekic
|+25000
|Jule Niemeier
|+25000
|Elise Mertens
|+25000
|Shelby Rogers
|+25000
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|+30000
|Daria Saville
|+30000
|Alize Cornet
|+30000
|Kaja Juvan
|+30000
|Jana Fett
|+30000
|Rebecca Marino
|+30000
|Petra Martic
|+30000
|Katie Boulter
|+30000
|Dayana Yastremska
|+30000
|Diane Parry
|+40000
|Qinwen Zheng
|+40000
|Qiang Wang
|+40000
|Marie Bouzkova
|+40000
|Maja Chwalinska
|+40000
|Maria Camila Osorio Serrano
|+40000
|Magda Linette
|+40000
|Lucia Bronzetti
|+40000
|Kristina Mladenovic
|+40000
|Katerina Siniakova
|+40000
|Yulia Putintseva
|+40000
|Claire Liu
|+50000
|Greet Minnen
|+50000
|Elisabetta Cocciaretto
|+50000
|Elena Gabriela Ruse
|+50000
|Clara Burel
|+50000
|Fernanda Contreras Gomez
|+50000
|Ekaterine Gorgodze
|+50000
|Danka Kovinic
|+50000
|Dalma Galfi
|+50000
|Emina Bektas
|+50000
|Christina McHale
|+50000
|Chloe Paquet
|+50000
|Catherine Harrison
|+50000
|Arantxa Rus
|+50000
|Astra Sharma
|+50000
|Anna Bondar
|+50000
|Bernarda Pera
|+50000
|Ann Li
|+50000
|Anna Karolina Schmiedlova
|+50000
|Ana Bogdan
|+50000
|Aleksandra Krunic
|+50000
|Andrea Petkovic
|+50000
|Ylena In-Albon
|+50000
|Yanina Wickmayer
|+50000
|Tatjana Maria
|+50000
|Xiyu Wang
|+50000
|Tereza Martincova
|+50000
|Viktoriya Tomova
|+50000
|Tamara Zidansek
|+50000
|Shuai Zhang
|+50000
|Sonay Kartal
|+50000
|Tamara Korpatsch
|+50000
|Rebecca Peterson
|+50000
|Sorana Cirstea
|+50000
|Rebeka Masarova
|+50000
|Panna Udvardy
|+50000
|Nastasja Mariana Schunk
|+50000
|Oceane Dodin
|+50000
|Mirjam Bjorklund
|+50000
|Mihaela Buzarnescu
|+50000
|Maryna Zanevska
|+50000
|Martina Trevisan
|+50000
|Mai Hontama
|+50000
|Maddison Inglis
|+50000
|Lesia Tsurenko
|+50000
|Louisa Chirico
|+50000
|Lin Zhu
|+50000
|Misaki Doi
|+50000
|Kirsten Flipkens
|+50000
|Katarzyna Kawa
|+50000
|Magdalena Frech
|+50000
|Laura Pigossi
|+50000
|Jasmine Paolini
|+50000
|Jodie Anna Burrage
|+50000
|Irina Begu
|+50000
|Heather Watson
|+50000
|Jaimee Fourlis
|+50000
|Nuria Parrizas-Diaz
|+50000
|Madison Brengle
|+50000
|Katie Swan
|+50000
|Zoe Hives
|+50000
|Harriet Dart
|+50000
|Viktorija Golubic
|+50000
|Yuriko Miyazaki
|+50000
|Lauren Davis
|+50000
|Harmony Tan
|+60000
|Sara Sorribes Tormo
|+60000
