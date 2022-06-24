Wimbledon 2022: Current title odds for women’s bracket heading into first round

For the 135th time The All-England Lawn & Tennis Club will be the host The Championships, a.k.a. Wimbledon. This year the tournament will be held from Monday, June 27 to Sunday, July 10. The ladies singles championships will be held Saturday, July 9 and the gentleman’s singles final will be held the following Sunday. ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+ will handle the broadcasting duties throughout the event.

Ashleigh Barty won the ladies title in 2021, but retired from tennis in March, a month after winning the Australian Open, and will not defend her title. The ban on players from Russia and Belarus will force major changes in the women’s draw. Top 5 player Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, is out along with top 20 players Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Victoria Azarenka. Other rising top 100 players not in the draw include Darya Kasatkina, Veronika Kudermetova, Ludmilla Samsonova, Ekaterina Alexandrova, Aliaksandra Sanovich, Varvara Gracheva, Anna Kalinskaya, Anastasia Potapova, and Kamilla Rakhimova.

One Russian player that is at The Championships is Natela Dzalamidze, who will be participating in doubles with Aleksandra Krunic. They are seeded 13th in the tournament.

Two-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek is the betting favorite to win the singles title at +160. She has not had the same success on grass that she does on clay and has never gotten past the fourth round at Wimbledon. Ons Jabeur (+850) and 2022 French Open finalist Coco Gauff (+1300) round out the top three betting favorites.

The world No.1 having a hit under the Centre Court roof #CentreCourt100 | @iga_swiatek pic.twitter.com/hafUhpxjiX — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 24, 2022

Former champions are well represented on the bettor’s board. 2019 champion Simona Halep is +1500. 2018 Champion Angelique Kerber is +3500 to make her third Wimbledon final. And 2017 champion Garbine Muguruza is at +6500.

Also keep an eye on 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu (+4000), who will draw massive crowds in her home country. Former U.S. Open finalist Madison Keys comes in at +5000. 2017 U.S. Open Champion and 2018 French Open Finalist Sloane Stephens is a curious longshot at +15000.

But one name hangs over the tournament and it’s that of seven-time Wimbledon champion, 23-time Grand Slam champion and modern-day GOAT Serena Williams. She is returning to the grass at 40 years old and is betting at +1800.

Here are the complete odds to win the 2022 Wimbledon from DraftKings Sportsbook:

2022 Wimbledon Ladies Odds to Win Player Odds Player Odds Iga Swiatek +160 Ons Jabeur +850 Cori Gauff +1300 Simona Halep +1500 Jelena Ostapenko +1700 Serena Williams +1800 Belinda Bencic +2000 Beatriz Haddad Maia +2000 Petra Kvitova +2500 Bianca Andreescu +2500 Maria Sakkari +3000 Angelique Kerber +3500 Amanda Anisimova +3500 Karolina Pliskova +3500 Emma Raducanu +4000 Madison Keys +5000 Anett Kontaveit +6500 Camila Giorgi +6500 Garbine Muguruza +6500 Danielle Rose Collins +8000 Kristina Kucova +8000 Jessica Pegula +8000 Anhelina Kalinina +10000 Barbora Krejcikova +10000 Paula Badosa Gibert +10000 Karolina Muchova +10000 Elena Rybakina +10000 Jil Teichmann +15000 Sloane Stephens +15000 Kaia Kanepi +15000 Alison Van Uytvanck +15000 Alison Riske +15000 Caroline Garcia +20000 Clara Tauson +25000 Marta Kostyuk +25000 Donna Vekic +25000 Jule Niemeier +25000 Elise Mertens +25000 Shelby Rogers +25000 Ajla Tomljanovic +30000 Daria Saville +30000 Alize Cornet +30000 Kaja Juvan +30000 Jana Fett +30000 Rebecca Marino +30000 Petra Martic +30000 Katie Boulter +30000 Dayana Yastremska +30000 Diane Parry +40000 Qinwen Zheng +40000 Qiang Wang +40000 Marie Bouzkova +40000 Maja Chwalinska +40000 Maria Camila Osorio Serrano +40000 Magda Linette +40000 Lucia Bronzetti +40000 Kristina Mladenovic +40000 Katerina Siniakova +40000 Yulia Putintseva +40000 Claire Liu +50000 Greet Minnen +50000 Elisabetta Cocciaretto +50000 Elena Gabriela Ruse +50000 Clara Burel +50000 Fernanda Contreras Gomez +50000 Ekaterine Gorgodze +50000 Danka Kovinic +50000 Dalma Galfi +50000 Emina Bektas +50000 Christina McHale +50000 Chloe Paquet +50000 Catherine Harrison +50000 Arantxa Rus +50000 Astra Sharma +50000 Anna Bondar +50000 Bernarda Pera +50000 Ann Li +50000 Anna Karolina Schmiedlova +50000 Ana Bogdan +50000 Aleksandra Krunic +50000 Andrea Petkovic +50000 Ylena In-Albon +50000 Yanina Wickmayer +50000 Tatjana Maria +50000 Xiyu Wang +50000 Tereza Martincova +50000 Viktoriya Tomova +50000 Tamara Zidansek +50000 Shuai Zhang +50000 Sonay Kartal +50000 Tamara Korpatsch +50000 Rebecca Peterson +50000 Sorana Cirstea +50000 Rebeka Masarova +50000 Panna Udvardy +50000 Nastasja Mariana Schunk +50000 Oceane Dodin +50000 Mirjam Bjorklund +50000 Mihaela Buzarnescu +50000 Maryna Zanevska +50000 Martina Trevisan +50000 Mai Hontama +50000 Maddison Inglis +50000 Lesia Tsurenko +50000 Louisa Chirico +50000 Lin Zhu +50000 Misaki Doi +50000 Kirsten Flipkens +50000 Katarzyna Kawa +50000 Magdalena Frech +50000 Laura Pigossi +50000 Jasmine Paolini +50000 Jodie Anna Burrage +50000 Irina Begu +50000 Heather Watson +50000 Jaimee Fourlis +50000 Nuria Parrizas-Diaz +50000 Madison Brengle +50000 Katie Swan +50000 Zoe Hives +50000 Harriet Dart +50000 Viktorija Golubic +50000 Yuriko Miyazaki +50000 Lauren Davis +50000 Harmony Tan +60000 Sara Sorribes Tormo +60000

