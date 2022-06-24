Arsenal lands Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus for £45 million transfer fee

Arsenal have officially reached an agreement with Manchester City for striker Gabriel Jesus, with the Gunners paying the reigning Premier League champions £45 million for the player according to Fabrizio Romano. This was rumored to happen for a long time but now Arsenal has a young striker to spearhead what is looking like a formidable attack.

Arsenal and Manchester City have reached full verbal agreement today for Gabriel Jesus. Deal in place after new meeting - been told guaranteed fee is £45m. #AFC



Arsenal are now working on personal terms with Gabriel’s camp - final step to get the deal completed very soon. pic.twitter.com/sNcy4TuTks — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2022

The 25-year old has scored 95 goals in 236 total appearances with Manchester City and has experienced the club’s domestic success. He was not a regular player in Pep Guardiola’s attacking rotation to begin with and as Erling Haaland comes into the Man City side, Jesus was going to see even less time on the field.

At Arsenal, Jesus will join Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith-Rowe and Martin Odegaard to form a potent young core for Mikel Arteta’s side. Arsenal barely missed out on a Champions League spot last year and hope Jesus can propel the club into the top 4 this upcoming season.