Arsenal lands Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus for £45 million transfer fee

The Gunners have their man.

By Chinmay Vaidya
new
Manchester City v Aston Villa - Premier League
Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City celebrates with the Premier League trophy following the Premier League match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at Etihad Stadium on May 22, 2022 in Manchester, England.
Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Arsenal have officially reached an agreement with Manchester City for striker Gabriel Jesus, with the Gunners paying the reigning Premier League champions £45 million for the player according to Fabrizio Romano. This was rumored to happen for a long time but now Arsenal has a young striker to spearhead what is looking like a formidable attack.

The 25-year old has scored 95 goals in 236 total appearances with Manchester City and has experienced the club’s domestic success. He was not a regular player in Pep Guardiola’s attacking rotation to begin with and as Erling Haaland comes into the Man City side, Jesus was going to see even less time on the field.

At Arsenal, Jesus will join Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith-Rowe and Martin Odegaard to form a potent young core for Mikel Arteta’s side. Arsenal barely missed out on a Champions League spot last year and hope Jesus can propel the club into the top 4 this upcoming season.

