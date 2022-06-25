 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Tennessee Lottery 250 Xfinity series race via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Tennessee Lottery 250 qualifying on Saturday, June 25 at Nashville Superspeedway via live online stream.

By Nick Simon
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Qualifying for this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race takes place on Saturday, June 25 at 12:00 p.m. ET. Drivers will gear up for Saturday’s Tennessee Lottery 250 from Nashville Superspeedway in Gladeville, TN.

Saturday’s qualifying format will feature all cars going around the track for one-lap following a 20-minute warmup/practice session. The driver with the fastest time will win pole position for the race later in the afternoon. Qualifying will broadcast on USA Network. Noah Gragson enters the race as the favorite with +400 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. Josh Berry and Justin Allgaier follow him with +500 odds each.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at USA Network Live or using the USA Network App. It will require a cable login with access to USA Network. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Tennessee Lottery 250

Date: Saturday, June 25
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network
Live stream: USA Network Live, USA Network App

2022 Tennessee Lottery 250 entry list

Pos. DRIVER Car #
1 A.J. Allmendinger 16
2 Alex Labbe 36
3 Anthony Alfredo 23
4 Austin Hill 21
5 B.J. McLeod 8
6 Bayley Currey 4
7 Brandon Brown 68
8 Brandon Jones 19
9 Brennan Poole 47
10 Brett Moffitt 2
11 Daniel Hemric 11
12 Dillon Bassett 77
13 J.J. Yeley 13
14 Jeb Burton 27
15 Jeffrey Earnhardt 26
16 Jeremy Clements 51
17 Joe Graf, Jr. 7
18 Josh Berry 8
19 Josh Williams 78
20 Justin Allgaier 7
21 Kyle Sieg 38
22 Kyle Weatherman 34
23 Landon Cassill 10
24 Mason Massey 91
25 Matt Mills 99
26 Myatt Snider 31
27 Natalie Decker 66
28 Noah Gragson 9
29 Parker Retzlaff 28
30 Patrick Emerling 35
31 Riley Herbst 98
32 Ryan Ellis 44
33 Ryan Preece 5
34 Ryan Sieg 39
35 Ryan Vargas 6
36 Sam Mayer 1
37 Sheldon Creed 2
38 Stefan Parsons 45
39 Trevor Bayne 18
40 Ty Gibbs 54
41 Tyler Reddick 48

