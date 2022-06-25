How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Tennessee Lottery 250 Xfinity series race via live online stream

Qualifying for this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race takes place on Saturday, June 25 at 12:00 p.m. ET. Drivers will gear up for Saturday’s Tennessee Lottery 250 from Nashville Superspeedway in Gladeville, TN.

Saturday’s qualifying format will feature all cars going around the track for one-lap following a 20-minute warmup/practice session. The driver with the fastest time will win pole position for the race later in the afternoon. Qualifying will broadcast on USA Network. Noah Gragson enters the race as the favorite with +400 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. Josh Berry and Justin Allgaier follow him with +500 odds each.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at USA Network Live or using the USA Network App. It will require a cable login with access to USA Network. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

