NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for Tennessee Lottery 250 Xfinity race at Nashville Superspeedway

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, June 25 at the Nashville Superspeedway. The circuit will run the Tennessee Lottery 250 at 3:30 p.m. ET, and ahead of that will run qualifying on the track at noon. Qualifying and the race will both air on USA and via live stream at NBC Sports Live.

The qualifying format will feature all cars getting in one lap around the track. The driver with the fastest time will win pole position for the Saturday afternoon race.

Kyle Busch is the defending champion of this race but will not be running the Xfinity race this weekend. Noah Gragson is the pre-qualifying favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with +450 odds. He’s followed by Josh Berry and Justin Allgaier at +500, Ty Gibbs at +600, and Tyler Reddick at +700 to round out the top five. Current Xfinity points leader A.J. Allmendinger is +1200 to win the race.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s 2022 Tennessee Lottery 250 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update with qualifying results as they come in ahead of the race.