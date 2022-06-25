 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for Tennessee Lottery 250 Xfinity race at Nashville Superspeedway

The Tennessee Lottery 250 of the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes place on Saturday, June 25 this year. We’ve got the full racing order for Saturday’s race at Nashville Superspeedway.

By DKNation Staff
/ new
A general view of cars on track during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 19, 2021 in Lebanon, Tennessee. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, June 25 at the Nashville Superspeedway. The circuit will run the Tennessee Lottery 250 at 3:30 p.m. ET, and ahead of that will run qualifying on the track at noon. Qualifying and the race will both air on USA and via live stream at NBC Sports Live.

The qualifying format will feature all cars getting in one lap around the track. The driver with the fastest time will win pole position for the Saturday afternoon race.

Kyle Busch is the defending champion of this race but will not be running the Xfinity race this weekend. Noah Gragson is the pre-qualifying favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with +450 odds. He’s followed by Josh Berry and Justin Allgaier at +500, Ty Gibbs at +600, and Tyler Reddick at +700 to round out the top five. Current Xfinity points leader A.J. Allmendinger is +1200 to win the race.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s 2022 Tennessee Lottery 250 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update with qualifying results as they come in ahead of the race.

2022 Tennessee Lottery 250 entry list

Pos. DRIVER Car #
Pos. DRIVER Car #
1 A.J. Allmendinger 16
2 Alex Labbe 36
3 Anthony Alfredo 23
4 Austin Hill 21
5 B.J. McLeod 8
6 Bayley Currey 4
7 Brandon Brown 68
8 Brandon Jones 19
9 Brennan Poole 47
10 Brett Moffitt 2
11 Daniel Hemric 11
12 Dillon Bassett 77
13 J.J. Yeley 13
14 Jeb Burton 27
15 Jeffrey Earnhardt 26
16 Jeremy Clements 51
17 Joe Graf, Jr. 7
18 Josh Berry 8
19 Josh Williams 78
20 Justin Allgaier 7
21 Kyle Sieg 38
22 Kyle Weatherman 34
23 Landon Cassill 10
24 Mason Massey 91
25 Matt Mills 99
26 Myatt Snider 31
27 Natalie Decker 66
28 Noah Gragson 9
29 Parker Retzlaff 28
30 Patrick Emerling 35
31 Riley Herbst 98
32 Ryan Ellis 44
33 Ryan Preece 5
34 Ryan Sieg 39
35 Ryan Vargas 6
36 Sam Mayer 1
37 Sheldon Creed 2
38 Stefan Parsons 45
39 Trevor Bayne 18
40 Ty Gibbs 54
41 Tyler Reddick 48

More From DraftKings Nation