How to watch the Tennessee Lottery 250 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Nashville this weekend for the second time in nearly two decades. The Nashville Superspeedway will play host to Tennessee Lottery 250 on Saturday, June 25. The race begins at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA with the live stream available at FOX.com/live or on the FOX Sports App.

The race is 188 laps around the 1.3-mile circuit. The first stage of the race will be 45 laps, the second will be 50 laps and the final stage will be 93 laps. This race wasn’t held from 2012-2020 but returned in 2021. Kyle Busch was able to win in 2:20:48, but the race was extended one lap for overtime.

Busch isn’t expected to participate this weekend and won’t defend his title. Noah Gragson has the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +450. Josh Berry (+500), Justin Allgaier (+500), Ty Gibbs (+600) and Tyler Reddick (+700) follow as the drivers with the best odds to win the 2022 Tennessee Lottery 250.

How to watch the Tennessee Lottery 250

Date: Saturday, June 25

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: FOX.com/live

Live streaming the Tennessee Lottery 250 on USA will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.