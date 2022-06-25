What time is the 2022 Tennessee Lottery 250 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, June 25 with the Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway. The race starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA. You can watch a live stream on USA Network. The race is 177 laps spanning 250.04 miles, with each of the last three races all lasting between two hours and 20 minutes and two hours and 37 minutes. We can likely expect the event to be right around two and a half hours.

Noah Gragson is favored to win this year’s race on DraftKings Sportsbook at +450, closely followed by Josh Berry and Justin Allgaier at +500. AJ Allmendinger (+1200) currently leads the Xfinity Series Standings by a 43-point margin, having bagged two wins this year and 13 top-10 finishes — the most among all drivers in the field.

Kyle Busch won the event in the 2021 season, which marked his 100th Xfinity Series win in his career. Busch will be out of the lineup for the 2022 Tennessee Lottery 250, instead competing in the weekend’s Cup Series race — the Ally 400. Busch has the second-best odds to win the main event at +750