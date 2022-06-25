NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Ally 400

The green flag will drop for the next NASCAR Cup Series event on Sunday, June 26 at 4 p.m. ET, but first up is the qualifying for the 2022 Ally 400. The event will take place at the Nashville Superspeedway with 300 laps around the 1.33-mile oval course to total 400 miles.

You can watch qualifying for the Ally 400 race on Saturday starting at 1 p.m. ET. The event will be broadcast on USA and the Motor Racing Network (MRN), with a live stream available from USA and the USA App.

Qualifying for the Ally 400 will be a single-lap, single-car qualifier with two groups — Group A and B. The fastest five drivers in each group will advance to the second round of qualifying, where they’ll run one more lap. The fastest of those ten will be awarded the pole position in Sunday’s race.

Ahead of qualifying, Kyle Larson sits as the favorite to win the Ally 400, with odds at +450 on DraftKings Sportsbook. He won the first-ever run of the event back in 2021 and is the only driver in the field with minus odds for a top-five finish.