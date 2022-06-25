 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Ally 400

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the NASCAR Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.

By DKNation Staff
Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 Valvoline Chevrolet,crosses the finish line to win the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 20, 2021 in Lebanon, Tennessee. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The green flag will drop for the next NASCAR Cup Series event on Sunday, June 26 at 4 p.m. ET, but first up is the qualifying for the 2022 Ally 400. The event will take place at the Nashville Superspeedway with 300 laps around the 1.33-mile oval course to total 400 miles.

You can watch qualifying for the Ally 400 race on Saturday starting at 1 p.m. ET. The event will be broadcast on USA and the Motor Racing Network (MRN), with a live stream available from USA and the USA App.

Qualifying for the Ally 400 will be a single-lap, single-car qualifier with two groups — Group A and B. The fastest five drivers in each group will advance to the second round of qualifying, where they’ll run one more lap. The fastest of those ten will be awarded the pole position in Sunday’s race.

Ahead of qualifying, Kyle Larson sits as the favorite to win the Ally 400, with odds at +450 on DraftKings Sportsbook. He won the first-ever run of the event back in 2021 and is the only driver in the field with minus odds for a top-five finish.

2022 Ally 400 entry list

No. Driver Manufacturer
1 Ross Chastain Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric Ford
3 Austin Dillon Chevrolet
4 Kevin Harvick Ford
5 Kyle Larson Chevrolet
6 Brad Keselowski Ford
7 Corey LaJoie Chevrolet
8 Tyler Reddick Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Chevrolet
10 Aric Almirola Ford
11 Denny Hamlin Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Ford
14 Chase Briscoe Ford
15 J. J. Yeley Ford
16 A. J. Allmendinger Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher Ford
18 Kyle Busch Toyota
19 Martin Truex Jr. Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Toyota
21 Harrison Burton Ford
22 Joey Logano Ford
23 Bubba Wallace Toyota
24 William Byron Chevrolet
31 Justin Haley Chevrolet
34 Michael McDowell Ford
38 Todd Gilliland Ford
41 Cole Custer Ford
42 Ty Dillon Chevrolet
43 Erik Jones Chevrolet
45 Kurt Busch Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet
48 Alex Bowman Chevrolet
51 Cody Ware Ford
77 Josh Bilicki Chevrolet
78 B. J. McLeod Ford
99 Daniel Suárez Chevrolet

