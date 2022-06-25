 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Ally 400 on TV and via live stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Ally 400 qualifying on Saturday, June 25 at Nashville Superspeedway via live online stream.

By DKNation Staff
Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 Pedigree Toyota, and Aric Almirola, driver of the #10 Smithfield Ford, lead the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 20, 2021 in Lebanon, Tennessee. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

NASCAR is back in action at the Nashville Superspeedway this weekend for its second annual Ally 400. The race debuted last year, marking the first race at the track since 1984. The track is 1.333 miles long and the race will run 300 laps. The Ally 400 will run on Sunday at 5 p.m. ET, but the starting lineup will be decided qualifying on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. Qualifying will run on USA and the race will broadcast on NBC.

Qualifying for the Ally 400 will feature a single-lap, single-car qualifier broken into two groups. The five fastest drivers in each of the two groups will advance to a second round to determine the pole position and top ten spots.

A year ago, Aric Almirola claimed the pole position while Kyle Larson won the race after starting fifth. Larson is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to win Sunday’s race, installed at +450 ahead of qualifying.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at USA Network or through NBC Sports Live. It will require a cable login with access to USA. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Ally 400

Date: Saturday, June 25
Time: 1 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA
Live stream: USA

2022 Ally 400 entry list

No. Driver Manufacturer
1 Ross Chastain Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric Ford
3 Austin Dillon Chevrolet
4 Kevin Harvick Ford
5 Kyle Larson Chevrolet
6 Brad Keselowski Ford
7 Corey LaJoie Chevrolet
8 Tyler Reddick Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Chevrolet
10 Aric Almirola Ford
11 Denny Hamlin Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Ford
14 Chase Briscoe Ford
15 J. J. Yeley Ford
16 A. J. Allmendinger Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher Ford
18 Kyle Busch Toyota
19 Martin Truex Jr. Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Toyota
21 Harrison Burton Ford
22 Joey Logano Ford
23 Bubba Wallace Toyota
24 William Byron Chevrolet
31 Justin Haley Chevrolet
34 Michael McDowell Ford
38 Todd Gilliland Ford
41 Cole Custer Ford
42 Ty Dillon Chevrolet
43 Erik Jones Chevrolet
45 Kurt Busch Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet
48 Alex Bowman Chevrolet
51 Cody Ware Ford
77 Josh Bilicki Chevrolet
78 B. J. McLeod Ford
99 Daniel Suárez Chevrolet

