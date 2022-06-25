How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Ally 400 on TV and via live stream

NASCAR is back in action at the Nashville Superspeedway this weekend for its second annual Ally 400. The race debuted last year, marking the first race at the track since 1984. The track is 1.333 miles long and the race will run 300 laps. The Ally 400 will run on Sunday at 5 p.m. ET, but the starting lineup will be decided qualifying on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. Qualifying will run on USA and the race will broadcast on NBC.

Qualifying for the Ally 400 will feature a single-lap, single-car qualifier broken into two groups. The five fastest drivers in each of the two groups will advance to a second round to determine the pole position and top ten spots.

A year ago, Aric Almirola claimed the pole position while Kyle Larson won the race after starting fifth. Larson is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to win Sunday’s race, installed at +450 ahead of qualifying.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at USA Network or through NBC Sports Live. It will require a cable login with access to USA. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Ally 400

Date: Saturday, June 25

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: USA