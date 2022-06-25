 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup settled for Ally 400 in Nashville

The Ally 400 takes place on Saturday, June 25 this year. We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Sunday’s race at the Nashville Superspeedway.

By DKNation Staff
A general view from the grandstands of the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 20, 2021 in Lebanon, Tennessee. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action at the Nashville Superspeedway this weekend. The circuit will run the Ally 400 at 5 p.m. ET, and the starting lineup will be settled in qualifying on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. Qualifying will run on USA and the race will air on NBC. Both events will air via live stream at NBC Sports Live.

Qualifying for the Ally 400 will be a single-lap, single-car qualifier with two groups. The five fastest drivers in each of Groups A and B will advance to a second round to determine the pole position and top ten spots.

This is the second year of the Ally 400 and Kyle Larson is the defending champion. He is installed as the pre-qualifying favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +450 odds. He’s followed by Kyle Busch at +750, Ross Chastain and Chase Elliott at +800, and Denny Hamlin at +1000. Elliott is the current points leader in the Cup Series,

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s 2022 Ally 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update with Saturday’s qualifying results as they come in.

2022 Ally 400 entry list

No. Driver Manufacturer
1 Ross Chastain Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric Ford
3 Austin Dillon Chevrolet
4 Kevin Harvick Ford
5 Kyle Larson Chevrolet
6 Brad Keselowski Ford
7 Corey LaJoie Chevrolet
8 Tyler Reddick Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Chevrolet
10 Aric Almirola Ford
11 Denny Hamlin Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Ford
14 Chase Briscoe Ford
15 J. J. Yeley Ford
16 A. J. Allmendinger Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher Ford
18 Kyle Busch Toyota
19 Martin Truex Jr. Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Toyota
21 Harrison Burton Ford
22 Joey Logano Ford
23 Bubba Wallace Toyota
24 William Byron Chevrolet
31 Justin Haley Chevrolet
34 Michael McDowell Ford
38 Todd Gilliland Ford
41 Cole Custer Ford
42 Ty Dillon Chevrolet
43 Erik Jones Chevrolet
45 Kurt Busch Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet
48 Alex Bowman Chevrolet
51 Cody Ware Ford
77 Josh Bilicki Chevrolet
78 B. J. McLeod Ford
99 Daniel Suárez Chevrolet

