NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup settled for Ally 400 in Nashville

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action at the Nashville Superspeedway this weekend. The circuit will run the Ally 400 at 5 p.m. ET, and the starting lineup will be settled in qualifying on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. Qualifying will run on USA and the race will air on NBC. Both events will air via live stream at NBC Sports Live.

Qualifying for the Ally 400 will be a single-lap, single-car qualifier with two groups. The five fastest drivers in each of Groups A and B will advance to a second round to determine the pole position and top ten spots.

This is the second year of the Ally 400 and Kyle Larson is the defending champion. He is installed as the pre-qualifying favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +450 odds. He’s followed by Kyle Busch at +750, Ross Chastain and Chase Elliott at +800, and Denny Hamlin at +1000. Elliott is the current points leader in the Cup Series,

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s 2022 Ally 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update with Saturday’s qualifying results as they come in.