Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Saturday, June 25

We have a full 15-game slate on deck for the MLB today and as always, there’s plenty of team stacks that can earn you big money in DraftKings Daily Fantasy.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Saturday, June 25.

White Sox vs. Orioles, 2:15 p.m. ET

SS Tim Anderson ($5,800)

OF Luis Robert ($5,600)

OF Andrew Vaughn ($4,200)

3B Jake Burger (4,000)

The White Sox continue their four-game weekend series against the Orioles this afternoon and are looking to get their bats going after being held to just one run in the last two games. They have a favorable matchup going up against Spenser Watkins, who has a 6.00 ERA this season.

Anderson is just 1-9 at the plate for this series, but this brief slump shouldn’t last long given his ability to collect multiple hits in any given ballgame. Both Robert and Vaughn are more than capable of securing double digit fantasy points for DFS users and are worthy of inclusion into this stack. The same goes for Burger, who has recorded two doubles so far in this series.

Cardinals vs. Cubs, 2:15 p.m. ET

1B Paul Goldschmidt ($6,000)

3B Nolan Arenado ($5,500)

2B Nolan Gorman ($4,100)

OF Harrison Bader ($2,600)

St. Louis was shutout 3-0 in yesterday’s series opener against the Cubs, and its batters will look to get even when going head-to-head with Chicago starter Adrian Sampson.

Goldschmidt was held in check yesterday but is averaging 10.8 fantasy points per game and is always good to place at the top of your lineup. The same can be said for Arenado, who posted three straight double-digit fantasy point performances prior to Friday’s loss. Gorman is a consistent value option averaging seven fantasy points per game and has a boom-or-bust element to his game. Meanwhile, Bader has been cold at the plate this week but posted four straight double-digit efforts the week prior. Tap into the Cards lineup this afternoon.

Dodgers vs. Braves, 7:15 p.m. ET

SS Trea Turner ($6,000)

2B Max Muncy ($5,100)

RF Cody Bellinger ($4,300)

3B Justin Turner ($4,100)

Los Angeles will play the second game of its weekend road series in Atlanta tonight and its lineup will go up against Braves ace Max Fried. While Fried is tough to crack for most lineups, the Dodgers have plenty of batters who have had prior success against him.

Both Trea and Justin Turner have been consistent against the young lefty, batting over .360 through 22+ career at bats. Muncy is 5-13 with two home runs against Fried while Bellinger is 5-18 with one homer. Expect the Dodgers to be aggressive at the plate tonight.